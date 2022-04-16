Grammy Winner Jon Batiste To Make His Feature Acting Debut With 'The Color Purple'

After his big win at the Grammys 2022, musician Jon Batiste is now all set to make his feature acting debut with Warner Bros’ upcoming adaptation of The Colour Purple. The singer, who won 5 awards including the Album of the Year title, will be seen in the project based on Alice Walker’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, Batiste will take on the role of Grady, a "debonair, sweet-talking piano man who is the epitome of charm and eloquence and husband of Shug Avery (played by Taraji P. Henson)". The 35-year-old artist joins Fantasia Barrino, who plays the role of Celie in her feature film debut.

The filming of The Color Purple began in March 2022, with director Bazawul making the announcement as he dropped a picture of the cast on Instagram. Apart from Batiste and Barrino, Danielle Brooks is set to take on the character of Sophia in the project, which is being bankrolled by Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey and Quincy Jones.

Other cast members include- Ciara as the adult version of Nettie; Colman Domingo as Mister; Corey Hawkins as Harpo; H.E.R. as Squeak; Louis Gossett Jr. as Ol' Mister; David Alan Grier as Reverend Avery; Tamela J. Mann as First Lady; Phylicia Mpasi as Young Celie; Deon Cole as Alfonso; and Stephen Hill as Buster.

For the uninitiated, The Color Purple is a story set in the early to mid-20th century, chronicling the life of an African-American woman named Celie. It showcases her struggling with abuse, while slowly coming to terms with what it means to be a woman and seeking her identity. The forthcoming Warner Bros. musical is set for a theatrical release in December 2023.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JONBATISTE)