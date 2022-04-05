The 64th Grammy Awards tuned out to be really special for India this year after Bangalore-based musician Ricky Kej received his second Grammy. The musician was honoured with the Best New Age Album award for Divine Tides along with Stewart Copeland, founder, and drummer of the legendary rock band, The Police. Following the win, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the star for the win. Soon after the congratulatory note, Ricky could not thank his stars enough.

PM Modi’s words of appreciation on Twitter were no less than a feather of accomplishment for Ricky who was just overwhelmed by the politician’s words of encouragement. Ricky who was speechless to receive love from PM Modi thanked him for his blessings. He even recalled in his post how the Prime Minister played a key role in setting him on the path of 'Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago.'

Ricky Kej thanks PM Modi for his blessings post-Grammy win

PM Modi had congratulated the musician for his remarkable feat and for bringing laurels to the country. “Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours!” the PM wrote by reacting to Ricky’s previous tweet about the win.

After receiving the blessings, Ricky could not control his happiness and replied to Prime Minister Modi for his love. “

Wow.. speechless! To receive praise from the Hon'ble Prime Minister himself! Thank you @narendramodi ji, I hope I made you proud. You set me on the path of Environmental Consciousness 7 years ago when I won my 1st GRAMMY Award, and here I am today :-) Thanks for your blessings https://t.co/N6krPqVp2G — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 5, 2022

Congratulations for this remarkable feat and best wishes for your future endeavours! https://t.co/scBToyGCjL — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2022



After winning the award at the Grammys, the singer greeted the audience with a Namaste and explained the true meaning behind his album Divine Tides. Ricky announced his win with a special post on Twitter while sharing a picture with Stewart. “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you (sic),” he wrote then. Ever since he won, the singer has been receiving love and blessings from every corner of the country.

Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022

IMAGE: Instagram/stewart_copeland/PTI