Grammy Winning Siblings Billie Eilish & Finneas O'Connell To Perform At Oscars 2022

The 2022 edition of the Oscars is all set to take place on 27 March 2022. Fans are definitely excited to witness all the performances to be held at the ceremony. Amy Schumer, Regina Hall, and Wanda Sykes will make the star-studded night even more memorable by adding their charm to the event.

Oscar has films including the likes of The Power of the Dog, Dune, and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story emerging as key contenders with the maximum number of nominations.

Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell to perform at Oscars 2022

The 94th Academy Awards will also have an interesting lineup of events including performances by We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto, Disney’s animated musical. The latest ones added in the list are Grammy Award-winning siblings Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell.

As per the Hollywood Reporter's recent report, Billie and Finneas will take on the stage as they will perform for No Time To Die, nominated by the Oscar. The song has earlier won many awards including the Golden Globe, Critics Choice Award, and Grammy.

Other major musical lineups for 94th Academy Awards

The announcement regarding the official musical lineup for the forthcoming musical ceremony is yet to be made. Stars namely Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Elliot Page, Jennifer Garner, comedian Bill Murray and skateboarder Tony Hawk have recently been announced as the presenters for the award ceremony.

Not only this, the list goes on including John Travolta, Wesley Spines, Mila Kunis, Daniel Kaluuya, Lady Gaga, Zoe Kravitz, Uma Thurman and Rami Malek. DJ D-Nice will perform on the March 27 telecast and also during the Governors Ball, the official post-Oscars celebration. Jason Whites local group, The Samples will also appear on the telecast.

Oscars 2022 to pay tribute to 60 years of 'James Bond'

Earlier on March 16, Oscars 2022 announced that the first performance will be of We Don’t Talk About Bruno, the surprise hit from Encanto. The song, We Don’t Talk About Bruno comes as a ballad from the film as it has topped the Billboard Hot 100 five consecutive weeks.

This year's Oscars will also feature a tribute to 60 years of the 'James Bond' movie franchise and a celebration of The Godfather for its 50th anniversary.

(Image: @billieeilish/Instagram)