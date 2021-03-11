Grammys 2021: How To Watch The 63rd Grand Annual Award Show This Year?

The biggest music award night is finally going to be here. However, Grammys 2021 is said to being marginally cut down this year. Instead of one specific stage, the artists are going to perform at multiple stages and the event is going to be held largely in and around the Los Angeles Convention Center. Many people are wondering about how to watch Grammys 2021 in India as well as in other countries. Here's everything you need to know about where can you watch the biggest music awards ceremony of 2021.

How to Watch Grammys 2021?

After being postponed several times because of the pandemic, Grammys 2021 is all set to arrive at our home. The Grammys 2021 will air live on 8 ET/ 5 PT on March 14, 2021, on CBS. The show will also be available to live stream Grammy's Facebook account as well as on the official website of Grammys. In India, it will be available on March 15 early morning.

From Taylor Swift to BTS, several popular artists are going to perform this year at the awards ceremony. Fellow nominees such as Dua Lipa, Haim, Post Malone, Coldplay, and Black Pumas are also going to perform at Grammys 2021. Bruno Mars' Silk Sonic band is the latest addition to the list of performers like Cardi B, Brandie Carlile, Dababy, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish. Some other popular singers like Harry Styles, Miranda Lambert, John Mayer, Roddy Ricch, Brittany Howard, Megan Stallion, and Lil Baby are all set to rock the stage of the grand awards ceremony.

Key nominations of Grammys 2021

The most nominated artist this year is Beyonce with nine nominations and two record-of-the-year nods for Black Parade and Savage Remix with Megan Stallion whereas Dua Lipa, Roddy Ricch, and Taylor Swift are trailing behind with six nominations each. Some new artists like Phoebe Bridgers, Chika, Noah Cyrus, Ingrid Andress, D Smoke, Doja Cat, Kaytrananda, and Megan Thee Stallion.

Roddy Ricch is the leading male nominee this year with nominations for categories like song of the year and many more whereas Taylor Swift's Folklore is up for the album of the year and her song Cardigan is also selected to fight in the category of the best song of the year.

Image Credits: @taylorswift Instagram