Grammys 2022: Indian-American Singer Falguni Shah Wins Best Children's Music Album Award

Indian-American singer Falguni Shah lifted the winner's trophy for Best Children's Music Album at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards that took place on Sunday, April 3. Notably, Shah, who goes by the stage name Falu, has become the only Indian-origin woman to be nominated in the same category twice by the Recording Academy. Hours after bagging the accolade, Falguni also took to Instagram to share her moment of pride with her online family.

'I have no words': Falguni Shah

Beaming with tremendous joy, Shah in a heartfelt note articulated that she has no words to express her joy after her big win at Grammys 2022. The artist thanked the Recording Academy for their 'tremendous recognition' as she shared the piece of good news on social media. While doing so, Shah also took a moment to thank everyone who supported her throughout her journey.

She wrote, "I have no words to describe today’s magic. What an honor to perform for the opening number of the GRAMMY Premier Ceremony, and then take home a statue on behalf of all the incredible people who worked on A Colorful World. We are humbled and thank the Recording Academy for this tremendous recognition. THANK YOU!

Take a look at the post below:

Indian musician Ricky Kej wins big at Grammys 2022

Another massive moment of pride for India occured when Indian musician Ricky Kej won his second Grammy Award during the 64th edition of the Recording Academy Awards. He bagged the accolade alongside Stewart Copeland for ‘Devine Tides’ in the Best New Age Album category.

While sharing the big news with his followers on Twitter, Ricky wrote, “Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides. Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me – @copelandmusic. My 2nd Grammy and Stewart’s 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you".

Won the Grammy Award today for our album Divine Tides 🙂 Filled with gratitude and love this living-legend standing with me - @copelandmusic . My 2nd Grammy and Stewart's 6th. Thank you to everyone who ever collaborated, hired, or listened to my music. I exist because of you. pic.twitter.com/Pe4rkOp0ba — Ricky Kej (@rickykej) April 4, 2022

The performance lineup for the 64th Grammy Awards included BTS, Brothers Osborne, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow and Olivia Rodrigo. The ceremony was held at the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 3 and was streamed by the CBS Television Network.

Image: Instagram/@falumusic