Grammys 2022: Venue, Nominees, Live Streaming, Presenters; Everything You Need To Know

The Grammy Awards have a large show to fill after the confrontation between Will Smith and Chris Rock at the Oscars last Sunday. The Recording Academy presents the Grammy Award, popularly known as the Grammys. 'Outstanding Achievement in the Music Industry' is the theme of this year's award. A gilded gramophone is depicted on the trophy.

The Grammys are the first of the Big Three networks' major music awards held annually (before the Billboard Music Awards in Summer, and the American Music Awards in Fall). Grammys are considered amongst the four major annual American entertainment awards along with the Academy Awards, which are for film achievements and the Tony Awards for theatre achievements.

The 64th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know.

Grammys 2022 venue:

The Grammy Awards 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, and the Recording Academy posted a short clip of the ongoing preparations ahead of the star-studded event. The red carpet was being set up in the video, as well as the black and gold background against which fans' favourite celebrities will pose during the big event. It allowed fans to see inside the arena, where their favourite celebrities will be seated throughout the ceremony.

Have a look inside the Grammy Awards 2022 location here-

Touchdown, Vegas. 📍 The #GRAMMYs are TOMORROW, April 3 on @CBS.



Who are you hoping to see walk down the red carpet? ✨ pic.twitter.com/wjgwTBRCqT — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) April 2, 2022

Grammys 2022 Nominees:

The Grammy nominees for 2022 were revealed on November 23, 2021. With 11 nominations for his 2021 album, 'We Are', Jon Batiste—Stephen Colbert's Late Show bandleader—is the year's most nominated performer. He's also won awards for his song "Freedom" in categories like Best R&B Album, Record of the Year, and Best Music Video. Doja Cat and H.E.R. are tied for second with eight nominations each, followed by Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo, each of whom have seven. Among the most egregious omissions? Both BTS and Taylor Swift were only nominated for one Grammy in 2022, although Swift can brag that hers was in the top category of Album of the Year (which she won last year) for 'Evermore'.

Grammys 2022 Live Streaming:

The Grammys 2022 Live Streaming in India will begin at 5:30 am on April 4, 2022. The red carpet will as usual begin two hours ahead of the main ceremony.

The Grammy Awards will be broadcast live on CBS. By checking in through your provider, cable viewers can also stream the ceremony on cbs.com and the CBS app.

Cord-cutters and those without a cable subscription can watch the Grammys on Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV, or through subscriptions to Hulu Live TV, YouTubeTV, AT&T TV, and FuboTV. Many of them provide a free trial period.

Grammy 2022 Presenters:

Here’s the full list of presenters and performers:

Presenters-

Kelsea Ballerini

Lenny Kravitz

Avril Lavigne

Jared Leto

Dua Lipa

Ludacris

Anthony Mackie

Megan Thee Stallion

Joni Mitchell

Billy Porter

Bonnie Raitt

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez

Keith Urban

Questlove

Principal performers

J Balvin with Maria Becerra

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

H.E.R.

Lady Gaga

John Legend

Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Silk Sonic

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Performers in special segments

Maverick City Music

Aymée Nuviola

Billy Strings

Performers for memorial tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Cynthia Erivo

Leslie Odom, Jr.

Ben Platt

Rachel Zegler

Image: Instagram/@Billieeilish,BTS,Taylorswift