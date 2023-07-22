Gran Turismo Trailer: A Gamer Gears Up To Race For Real

Gran Turismo is an iconic racing game series. With each successive year, the games have only become more realistic, and popular. Now, a film based on the popular title is almost upon us. The makers recently unveiled its new trailer.

2 things you need to know

The new trailer for Gran Turismo debuted on July 20.

It comes from director Neill Blomkamp, who has made the likes of District 9 (2009) and Elysium (2013).

Meet the Characters Driving the GT Racing Dream

The Gran Turismo opens with Archie Madekwe, in the role of Jann, who spends his time playing Gran Turismo as an e-sports player. The gamer is constantly consumed in playing video games. His father, played by Djimon Hounsou, asks him about why he's so committed to the game. He answers that he (his father) was the one who'd taught him to do what he loved.

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Orlando Bloom is then introduced as a PR guy who recognises the potential in esports gamers to become real-life racing professionals. Black Widow star David Harbour is a quasi-father-figure athletics coach who takes on the responsibility of whipping these gamers into shape. It should be noted that the film is based on a real-life story of a gamer-turn-GT racer.

The Legacy of Gran Turismo

The Gran Turismo series has been around since 1997. The first game explored simple racing tracks with bare-bone graphics. The series went on to explore several real-world gear-shifting mechanics coupled with tracks which are actually used in GT races.

Jann Mardenborough became the third youngest winner of the GT Academy Competition, which is what the film is based on. Jann was entirely consumed by the Gran Turismo games, and if his talent hadn't been recognised, he'd have likely continued with his normal trajectory. Gran Turismo releases on August 10, 2023.