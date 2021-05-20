'Green Lantern' HBO Max Series To Star Jeremy Irvine As Alan Scott

Green Lantern series has been in development since 2019 and was given a go last year on HBO Max. It will feature various ring-bearing superheroes. The makers seem to be moving fast with the casting as a new name could join the team.

Jeremy Irvine in talks to join Green Lantern cast on HBO Max

Deadline has reported that Jeremy Irvine is eyed to portray Alan Scott in the upcoming Green Lantern series on HBO Max. He would join Finn Wittrock who is attached with the show as the lead superhero Guy Gardner. Based on the DC characters, the project comes from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television.

Alan Scott is the first person from Earth to bear the magical ring and take on the Green Lantern mantle. The character was created by Martin Nodell and debuted in All-American Comics #16 in 1940. He has all the powers and abilities that other ring bearers get. Doug Pinton played the role in the live-action series Smallville. Scott was recently reintroduced as a gay superhero and the same incarnation is said to be the part of the upcoming series.

Jeremy Irvin earned praises for his debut performance as Albert Narracott in War Horse, directed by Steven Spielberg. He has appeared in movies like Now Is Good, Stonewall, Billionaire Boys Club, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, The Last Full Measure, and more. His television credits include Life Bites and the action drama series Treadstone.

The Green Lantern series will focus on the adventures of different Green Lanterns, including Jessica Cruz and Simon Baz, The show will also include fan-favourite characters like Sinestro and Kilowog, along with introducing new heroes to the ranks of the Green Lanterns Corps. It reinvents the classic DC property through a story spanning decades and galaxies. More actors will join the Green Lantern cast to essay the superheroes.

Seth Grahame-Smith will act as the showrunner. The upcoming series will consist of 10 one-hour-long episodes. It will be written by Greg Berlanti, Grahame-Smith, and Marc Guggenheim. The three will serve as executive producers with Geoff Johns, Sarah Schechter, David Madden, and David Katzenberg; Elizabeth Hunter and Sara Saedi co-executive produce. Green Lantern's release date is yet to be announced.

IMAGE: JEREMY.IRVINE INSTAGRAM

