Grey Anatomy's Jesse Williams And Sarah Drew Aka 'Japril' To Reunite For Season 18 Finale

A show that has entertained audiences for almost 400 episodes over 17 years has continued to do so, and the proof was Grey's Anatomy being a talking point even during its 18th season. With 15 episodes done, and five more to go, fans have been following the turn of events with excitement as the medical drama series neared the conclusion of the season next month. There is something interesting for the audiences with regards to the finale.

Two popular characters on the show, Dr April Kepner and Dr Jackson Avery, are set to return to the show. Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew, who enacted the much-loved couple of the show, will be a part of the finale.

Jesse Williams-Sarah Drew to return in Grey's Anatomy season 18 finale

Not many details were available yet on Jesse Williams-Sarah Drew aka Jackson and Aril's reunion on Grey's Anatomy and what exactly could fans expect. However, as per a report on Deadline, the duo coming together was confirmed and would depict the developments in their relationship a year after their previous reunion.

Jesse Williams and Sarah Drew have both been involved with the show since 2009. Their equation had even led to the creation of the term 'Japril', though them moving on from each other was one of the turning points of their characters.

'Japril' reunion on Grey's Anatomy in Season 17

However, there was hope for fans of the couple after their reunion in the 14th episode of the 17th season last year, where Jackson informs April of his decision to move to Boston to manage the family foundation. She agrees to come with him for him to be able to spend time with their daughter, while also sharing with him that she had split from her husband.

While Williams featured in two more episodes in the season, this will be the first appearance for Drew on the show.

Grey's Anatomy season 18

The series' latest season premiered on September 30, 2021, and aired every Thursday, except on a few occasions, till December 26. It returned on February 24, and aired every week till April 7. It was set to return for the last five episodes from May 5, before its finale on May 26.