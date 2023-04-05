Grey's Anatomy Fame Caterina Scorsone Escapes House Fire With Kids, Loses All 4 Pets

Caterina Scorsone, best known for playing Dr. Amelia Shepherd on the hit medical drama Grey's Anatomy, shared some devastating news. The actor and mother of 3, took to her Instagram to share a heart-wrenching post about losing her home to a fire. She and her three daughters escaped unharmed but the family sadly lost all 4 of their pets.

Scorsone gets emotional

Earlier yesterday, Caterina took to her Instagram handle to share a jarring picture of her burnt-down living room. Caterina's previous post, made a few days ago, shows the same space, in all its glory, as she dances around with one of her daughters. The harrowing image was followed by several images of the pets the family lost to the fire. The post concluded with a snap of the Grey's Anatomy actor playing with her kids. Through a long caption, she shared the exact details of the sudden catastrophe.

Scorsone shares her experience



Caterina shared the story of how her house burned down a couple of months back. The actor relayed how smoke emerging from the grout of the tub alerted her as she walked in to the hallway to find thick black smoke rapidly filling in. She elaborated on how she had exactly 2 minutes to get her three children out with no belongings, the pets sadly passed away in the tragedy. Caterina also clarified how the post was not being made to spread awareness about fires, but was simply a gesture of gratitude to everybody that helped her through it. She thanked the firefighters and investigators, her community and family, her childrens' school, the ABC network and Shonda Rhimes for extending help in every which way they could.

Caterina has three daughters, Eliza, 10, Paloma Michaela, 6, and Arwen Lucinda, 3. She was married to musician Rob Giles. The couple filed for divorce in 2020.