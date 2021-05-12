Grimes Hospitalised After Suffering Panic Attack Post 'SNL' Cameo, Calls It 'quite Scary'

Canadian musician and Elon Musk’s girlfriend Grimes took to Instagram on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, to reveal that she was hospitalised after suffering a panic attack. The musician suffered a panic attack shortly after making a guest appearance on Saturday Night Live over the weekend. Grimes' longtime boyfriend, Elon Musk, hosted the show, and Miley Cyrus was the musical guest, with Grimes herself having a few lines during a cameo as Princess Peach in a Nintendo-themed sketch.

Grimes hospitalised after suffering a panic attack

Taking to her Instagram handle, Grimes shared pictures of herself posing with Miley Cyrus backstage during the Saturday Night Live for the May 8 episode. She is seen donning a baby pink gown along with a crown and opted for a fringe hairdo and dewy makeup. Miley, on the other hand, sported a pink sheer gown with fur patches and opted for a spikey hairdo, well-done brows and dewy makeup.

Along with the picture, Grimes wrote, “Forgot to post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it’s a good time to start therapy. But nonetheless - wowwwww @mileycyrus is good live and so chill”. She added, “So grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach and so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it”. Take a look at the post below.

As soon as Grimes shared the post online, netizens went all out to flood the comment section with positive and nice messages. Some of the users asked about her health. One of the users wrote, “Loved it!!!! you as peach was the cutest thing ever”. Another user wrote, “hope you are all well now”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Grimes recently posted a photo of her back on Instagram, showing off her latest tattoo. Grimes' topless photo showcased her symmetrical tattoo. In her caption, she thanked the tattoo artists for her "black in white ink", praising Jaycob for the tattoo and Nusi Quero for his "alien machine brain" for coming up with the idea. Take a look at the post below.

