Grimes Leaves Netizens Baffled By Saying AI Is ‘the Fastest Path To Communism'

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes never shies away from speaking her mind for her fans on social media. She regularly shares updates and posts her thoughts for her social media family. The singer-songwriter and NFT artist recently shared a short video that has left her fans baffled with her views. In the short video which seems like a rant, she has compared Artificial Intelligence with communism and called AI ‘the fastest path to communism.’ The video by Grimes on AI and communism is since then going viral on social media.

Elon Musk's girlfriend Grimes took to a short video sharing platform on late Wednesday and shared the video for her fans. Since then the video is going viral all over the world and a lot of netizens are baffled by her views about AI and communism. In the video of around 50 seconds, Grimes shared that she has 'a proposition for the Communists’. She went on to say, “So, typically, most of the Communists I know are not big fans of AI. But, if you think about it, AI is actually the fastest path to communism” Grimes feels that “If implemented correctly, AI could actually theoretically solve for abundance”. In the video, she is seen speaking on the video with a giant Manga drawing as a background and drawings all over her face.

The girlfriend of one of the richest persons in the world went on to say with a big smile, “Like, we could totally get to a situation where nobody has to work, everybody is provided for with a comfortable state of being, [a] comfortable living”. Grimes feels that this could ultimately bring the world ‘as close as possible to genuine equality’. She concluded her video by saying, “So basically everything everybody loves about communism, but without the collective farm. ‘Cos, let’s be real, enforced farming is really not a vibe.”

Ever since she shared the video on the social media platform, it has been viewed by more than a million people and it is also circulating across social media platforms. A lot of netizens are completely baffled at the views by Grimes on communism and AI. The video has been getting a lot of negative reviews from the people as several viewers pointed out that Grimes is dating one of the richest people who is a billionaire and these claims in the video fall flat compared to her own lavish lifestyle. One such netizen wrote, “@elonmusk and his girlfriend are either genius trolls are genius evil people.” Here is a look at how netizens reacted to this bizarre video of Grimes on AI and Communism.

