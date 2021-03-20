Grimes Shares An Adorable Video Of X Æ A-Xii With A Synthesizer; Wins The Internet

Musician Grimes recently took to social media to share an adorable video of her son X Æ A-Xii and fans have been loving every bit of it. She had posted a video on her story where the baby boy is seen playing with a synthesizer while Grimes speaks to him through the camera. X Æ A-Xii, famously called X, is also seen adorably giggling when his mother asks him about what he is up to. The video was shared and reshared by various fans on social media as they find it hilarious and cute in every way.

X Æ A-Xii’s playtime with momma

Musician Grimes and multi-millionaire Elon Musk’s son X Æ A-Xii has been in the news ever since the couple released pictures of the baby on social media. Through a recent Instagram story, Grimes shared an update on what baby X has been up to and how he has been adapting to his environment lately. In the video shared, the singer is seen recording baby X while he is busy observing and playing with a portable synthesizer that is already there at home. The baby is also seen turning the knobs and tugging the buttons in an attempt to understand the device.

In the short conversation with her kid, Grimes asks X Æ A-Xii if he is making a loop with the help of the equipment. Baby X is quick to react to the query as he gives out an adorable laugh in response. The baby also takes a moment to stare at his mother before getting back to business with the synthesizer. Grimes is also heard calling him smart for his work around the device.

In the small tagline added to the clipping, Grimes can be seen encouraging her baby for his work. She had written ‘OMG This Solo’, indicating that she is quite proud of him. She also added a sweet white heart for some added effect. READ | Elon Musk shares pic from Starbase with his son 'X' and girlfriend Grimes

A bunch of people also shared the video across social media platforms as they could not get enough of the kid. A few people were also seen speaking about his sweet laugh while others had been calling him smart for his age. Have a look at a fan-post.

Image Courtesy: Grimes Instagram