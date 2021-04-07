Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 In Pre-production, Confirms James Gunn; To Start Shoot In 2021

Director James Gunn has given Marvel fans an update that they have been waiting for. Currently, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is in Phase 4 after the previous phase ended with Avengers: Endgame depicting the demise of Iron Man and Black Widow and the departure of Captain America. When a fan asked about the next installation of the Guardians Of The Galaxy series, the director gave them a highly anticipated update.

The fan who had written to Gunn after watching the new Black Widow's trailer and Loki's trailer asked Gunn about GOTG3's release. James Gunn replied by confirming that the pre-production of Guardians of the Galaxy 3 had begun. He replied, "the designers & visual development" department were working on "creating new designs" which would involve "other worlds and aliens". He added that the galaxy would probably not be enough for the magic. "This. One. Is. Huge.", he added with a Vol3 hashtag and rocket emoji.

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 director confirms pre-production of the upcoming movie

Guardians Of The Galaxy related memes came pouring in from fans who were excited about the movie's release. Many fans related to James Gunn's description of the pre-production phase. They were also eager for the soundtrack of the new movie to drop soon. GOTG gained a repetition for having a playlist of good songs heard by the character, Peter Quill aka Star-Lord.

There were also some fans who went easter egg hunting in the tweet. They thought that the term "magic" meant they would see more of Doctor Strange, Wanda and Thor in the new phase. Others humorously indicated that the rocket emoji in the tweet meant the movie would be more focused on the character Rocket Raccoon, voiced by Bradley Cooper. One fan simply wrote, "Cannot wait to see what comes out of your twisted mind" with a heart emoji.

Dayum, by your description so am I ðŸ’œðŸ’œ — Melissa, Introvert ExtraordinaireðŸ‡³ðŸ‡¬ðŸŒ»ðŸ‡¨ðŸ‡² (@Mshoneybeez99) April 5, 2021

Can't wait for the Volume 3 soundtrack. I know the music is out there already. I just love how you incorporate it into the movies! — Sean (@EchoOne71) April 5, 2021

So are we mr Gunn!! Truly cannot wait to see what come out of your twisted mind â¤ï¸ — Mumbi | á‚¿ (@Mumbix) April 5, 2021

I believe this makes you the first director to complete a film trilogy within the MCU. Definitely looking forward to this. — Ted Van Duyn (@JeylPrime) April 5, 2021

I’m excited to see the epic designs — Allison the disney Diva (@Daviesallison1A) April 5, 2021

"All this magic" interesting turn of phrase given how magic heavy phase 4 is so far — Zac Fairhall (@fairsackhall) April 5, 2021

I see a rocket emoji. This means this entire movie will be about him, right?! :P — EMPTYSÆŽT (@EmptySetArt) April 5, 2021

I’m so excited for Vol.3!! Take your time, James!! I know that it’ll be EPIC!!! — Jack (@jackinfinity203) April 5, 2021

On April 4, 2021, a fan had asked the director when the new movie would begin shooting and got a reply from James Gunn, himself. He replied that the shooting would begin in 2021. As of now, the latest installation of Guardians Of The Galaxy is scheduled to release in 2023.

James Gunn to start shooting for Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 in 2021

This year. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 4, 2021

(Promo Image Source: Guardians Of The Galaxy and James Gunn Instagram)