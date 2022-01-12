Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Is Different From What People Expect, Says Director James Gunn

The third instalment of Guardians of the Galaxy has begun production in full swing and director James Gunn has hinted that the movie will be quite different from the previous movies. Post the release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 the future of the franchise was quite unsteady as Marvel and Disney fired James Gunn over some controversial tweets that the filmmaker made. The cast of the movie stood up for Gunn and the studio renegotiated their terms and Guardians of the Galaxy 3 was greenlit.

James Gunn says Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be different

In an interview with Collider, James Gunn, who has remained tight-lipped about the project dropped a few hints about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. The filmmaker said that the movie is not what fans expect it to be, "I think that I'm really happy. I gave a bunch of scenes to Marvel right before Christmas break. Kevin [Feige] went... They were all really, really, really stoked."

He added, "But also, it's not going to be the movie people... It's different from what people are going to expect. It's a hard road, but I'm really happy with it so far." The movie stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, Sean Gunn, Sylvester Stallone with Will Poulter joining the cast as Adam Warlock.

The cast kickstarted the shoot of the movie in November last year and shared pictures from the first day of the sets. Sharing the picture Gunn wrote, "It’s been a strange & long & at times challenging journey to get here, but the obstacles along the way have only made this moment more blissful. Back on set with my Guardians family for the first day of shooting #GotGVol3."

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 release date

Last year Disney announced that they would be pushing back the release dates of a few of their movies. Amidst the delay, James Gunn confirmed that Marvel studio won't be delaying the release date of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn via his Twitter wrote, "Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & cast, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful."

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

Image: Instagram/@_guardiansofthegalaxy