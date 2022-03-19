There is a massive buzz surrounding the upcoming American superhero film Guardians of The Galaxy 3. The cast and crew of the movie have kickstarted the shoot in full swing and all the original Guardians will be reprising their roles for the film. The upcoming movie will serve as a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

James Gunn who will be wearing the director's cap for the movie keeps sharing updates about the film's shooting via his social media. Recently, pictures from the film's shoot featuring Pom Klementieff and Dave Bautista's return as Mantis and Drax are doing rounds on the internet, giving fans a sneak peek into the looks of the actors for the upcoming MCU film.

Guardians of The Galaxy 3's new pic featuring Pom Klementieff & Dave Bautista out

The new images from the Guardians of the Galaxy 3 shoot in Atlanta, Georgia have fueled fans' excitement levels. In the pictures, we can see Dave Bautista and Pom Klementieff arriving on sets in full make-up of their respective characters of Drax and Mantis. In the photos, Klementieff is all dolled up as her alien character along with her signature antennas. Whereas on the other hand, Bautista's Drax, the Destroyer appears to have a brand new costume that comes equipped with new pants and some stylish boots. Although, he is also seen wearing a cape and a puffer jacket as he walks inside the Atlanta sound stage.

Take a look at the pictures:

🚨FOTOS DEL SET!!!🚨



Se filtran las primeras fotos del set de #GuardiansOfTheGalaxy vol.3 pic.twitter.com/vOwS61USLv — Nuiyi (@nuiyi) March 18, 2022

For the unversed, director James Gunn has hinted that the movie will be quite different from the previous movies as it will be the last movie of the Guardians Of The Galaxy franchise.

More about Guardians Of The Galaxy 3

Last year Disney announced that they would be pushing back the release dates of a few of their movies. Amidst the delay, James Gunn confirmed that Marvel studio will not be delaying the release date of Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Gunn through his Twitter wrote, "Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & cast, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful."

Take a look:

Nope. #GotGVol3 is neither pulled nor delayed, still scheduled for May 5, 2023. We are scripted & storyboarded, crewed & casted, & READY TO GO in just a little bit here. We’re going to build you guys something beautiful. 🦝🚀🪐💫 https://t.co/sCuQyj5jAA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 18, 2021

Image: Instagram@guardiansofthegalaxy