Director James Gunn, known for helming projects like Marvel Studios' Guardians franchise, recently reflected on the thought about casting actor Elizabeth Ludlow in his HBO Max series Peacemaker. The actor, who had worked with Elizabeth, was joined by some of the Peacemaker cast for a Twitter watch party about the fifth episode of Monkey Dory where he revealed that he had cast Elizabeth without realising the fact that she has worked in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

James Gunn took to Twitter and penned an appreciation post for Elizabeth and revealed that she wore her makeup so nicely that he could not recognize her. In Peacemaker, the actor will be seen playing the role of Leota Adebayo's (Danielle Brooks) wife, Keeya. John Cena’s Christopher Smith/Peacemaker, is now enjoying his own spin-off series. In addition to Cena, Peacemaker sees Jennifer Holland and Steve Agee reprise their roles as Emilia Harcourt and John Economos from The Suicide Squad. New cast members include Robert Patrick, Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Chukwudi Iwuji.

Appreciation tweet for @ElizabethLudlow. She played an alien in GotG Vol 2 but she wore makeup so I didn’t recognize her until after I cast her as Keeya! #PeacemakerParty #Peacemaker pic.twitter.com/2MvV4Gvsyi — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 30, 2022

James Gunn talks about casting Elizabeth Ludlow unknowingly in Peacemaker

"Appreciation tweet for @ElizabethLudlow. She played an alien in GotG Vol 2 but she wore makeup so I didn't recognize her until after I cast her as Keeya," Gunn tweeted. Another Peaecmaker star will soon be making their MCU debut in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and that's Chukwudi Iwuji. It's unclear who Iwuji is playing in the upcoming movie, but the actor has opened up about how much he enjoys working with Gunn. In a recent interview with Rotten Tomatoes, Iwuji shared the story of Gunn asking him to be in the third Guardians movie while on the set of Peacemaker.

Meanwhile, Peacemaker’s eight-episode first season sees its eponymous vigilante/villain recruited by Amanda Waller's (Viola Davis) ARGUS to once again help save the world. With the new episode, the operation is Butterfly and the threat he's facing comes in the form of a suspected alien invasion. On the other hand, Gunn previously teased that some stars from The Suicide Squad could be popping up in the new Guardians. While the director could just be alluding to their returns.

Image: AP/Instagram/NYKvela/ElizabethFaithLudlow