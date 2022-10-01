Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn recently tied the knot with actor Jennifer Holland in an intimate ceremony. The prominent director took to Instagram to share a bunch of pictures from their wedding which took place on Friday. Through his post, the director also informed that there was a Marvel vs DC softball game as part of the wedding festivities.

For those unaware, James is one of the few filmmakers to have worked for both the superhero franchises, directing both Guardians of the Galaxy for Marvel and The Suicide Squad for DC. For the wedding, the director was dressed in a green suit while his bride donned a floral white gown for the wedding that apparently took place on a ranch.

James Gunn gets married to his longtime-girlfriend Jennifer Holland

Gunn took to Instagram and shared a series of pictures from the intimate dreamy affair while expressing his love for his wife Holland. The post featured the moment of the couple's kiss and many other moments from the ceremony. The duo could also be seen posing in style in their solo pictures.

After seeing each other for almost seven years, the couple has finally begun a new chapter. Elated over this new beginning, the director wrote, “After over 7 years together, I finally married the love of my life, @jenniferlholland. What an incredible, beautiful, stunning day surrounded by the most wonderful family and friends in the world. And, yes, that’s a moose that showed up as the ceremony began!” Talking about their Funko Pop cake toppers, the filmmaker further wrote, “yes, @originalfunko made our wedding cake toppers designed on our actual tux and gown (Jenn wouldn’t let me see them before the wedding because her dress was too perfectly done!)”

He then added that the wedding was even more special after a DC vs Marvel softball game, implying the cast and crew members from his superhero projects were playing. He wrote, “We had Sunday fun festivities including a Marvel vs DC softball game (@michael_rooker played on both teams!)”

Both Jennifer and Gunn announced their engagement in February this year. Jennifer starred in Peacemaker, which was written and created by James. Their first collaboration was the 2019 film Brightburn. They also worked together in the 2021 DCEU film The Suicide Squad.