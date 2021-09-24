One of the biggest superhero movies to come out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Guardians of the Galaxy introduced the fans to the most beloved Marvel character, Groot. With childlike mannerism, innocent big eyes and the ability to express his emotions by only saying his name, Groot managed to steal the hearts of every Marvel fanatic and remains to do so. The character once again stole the thunder on the internet after appearing in the form of a storm cloud.

The viral video gained traction on Twitter and left the netizens to wonder if the cloud resembled Groot or an angry ghost, While the internet was divided with the argument, the director of the franchise has now finally come out with his opinion on what the cloud looks like. Check out his reaction to the video here.

James Gunn reacts to Cloud looking like Groot

Known for avidly using his social media platform to interact with his fans, the director weighed in on the debate of the Cloud looking like Groot. Sharing the video on the microblogging site on September 23, he confirmed, ''And then Groot appeared in the darkened skies above''. In the video, the cloud formed a shape of an angry looking face which also resembled angry-looking Groot.

And then Groot appeared in the darkened skies above. pic.twitter.com/xXF7q1J9gJ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2021

Netizens' reaction to James Gunn's tweet

While some fans agreed with the director as one of the users shared an image of the actual Groot to show the similarities, a few were not convinced with Gunn's claim. One fan replied to the director writing, ''It's a watcher'' to which the former replied, ''Watcher has a nose. It's one of the primary aspects of his face.'' One fan had a completely different take on the cloud as she wrote, ''I really thought it was Nikola Tesla calling down the wrath of lightning for putting Edison on a pedestal instead of him.''

Watcher has a nose. It's one of the primary aspects of his face. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) September 23, 2021

I see an angry Casper, though. Does that make it Casper the Angry Ghost? — karielle 👻 (@kariellex) September 23, 2021

More on Guardian's of the Galaxy Groot

After his venture in the DCEU with Suicide Squad and Peacemaker series, the director has returned to the Marvel franchise for the third instalment titled Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Dave Bautista, playing Drax, confirmed the third part to be his last, hence, fans are expecting a concluding arc to his character. The upcoming film is also expected to extensively focus on Gamora and Nebula's relationship. The movie is expected to be released in 2023.

