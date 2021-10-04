'Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special' To Introduce One Of 'greatest MCU Characters'

Guardians of the Galaxy filmmaker James Gunn recently teased MCU fanatics that the upcoming holiday special will introduce one of the 'greatest MCU characters of all time.' The special episode is due for release on the online streaming site, Disney+ Hotstar around next Christmas. The episode will witness Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Bradley Cooper as the voice of Rocket Raccoon, Vin Diesel as Groot’s voice, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Pom Klementieff as Mantis returning as the popular Marvel hero team.

James Gunn teases fans by introducing 'greatest MCU characters of all time'

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special will be followed by the theatrical release of a third Guardians film that is helmed by Gunn, midway through 2023. Taking to his verified Twitter handle, Gunn wrote, "In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial."

In my incredibly subjective & admittedly often odd opinion, we'll be introducing one of the greatest MCU characters of all time. #GotGHolidaySpecial https://t.co/CipO64ZpoC pic.twitter.com/qnVkVr7w10 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 2, 2021

Earlier, the director had confirmed that the forthcoming film will take place within the main canon of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film will set up several events of Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol 3. Many fans and followers speculated which character the filmmaker is referring to in his latest tweet. A few popular suggestions include Nova and Adam Warlock. The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special episode will premiere on the OTT platform in 'late 2022.' A fan tweeted, "Fingers crossed to see more Howard The Duck." Another one wrote, "I'm hoping Santa is real in the MCU like he is in power rangers."

Nova? Adam Warlock? — Monster mASH | SPOOKY era | (@AshTozier_) October 2, 2021

feel like it might be Nova — Craig (@__CS11) October 2, 2021

Fingers crossed to see more Howard The Duck. — Armistead Owen (@ArmisteadOwen) October 2, 2021

I'm hoping Santa is real in the MCU like he is in power rangers. — Mellow Gaming Recommends ANT! (@LV54Spacemonkey) October 2, 2021

Howard the Duck’s sister. — Say My Name (@Heisenblitch) October 2, 2021

GOTG1's success was saving the universe, not exactly Xandar — Steve Jobss (@stevejobss0) October 2, 2021

Well, this isn't the only hint the filmmaker has offered fans and followers. Earlier, in the month of July, Gunn revealed that he found writing the script for the GOTG Holiday Special a relatively 'easy' process. According to Digital Spy, Gunn speaking about the project said, "That's a blast. I wrote that a couple of months ago, and I'm really, really happy with it." The director added, "I'm going to shoot that at the same time as Guardians 3. So we're using some of the same sets. I think it's going to be a good holiday special."

Image: Twitter/@marvelcountdown