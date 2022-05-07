'Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3' Director James Gunn Confirms Wrap Up With BTS Pic; See

Marvel Studios has a long lineup of films and series scheduled for viewers in the fourth phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. One of the much-awaited films in the catalogue is the third instalment of the Guardians Of The Galaxy series. The movie will witness the entire cast of the previous two films reprising their roles. While the film's release date was recently announced, director James Gunn recently informed about the film's wrap with a behind the scenes photo featuring the entire cast.

Taking to his Twitter handle, James Gunn shared a BTS picture featuring the film's ensemble cast. The photo had the director himself sharing smiles with Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista. Along with the picture, the director announced the film's official wrap and expressed his love for the movie's cast. He wrote, "And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls." He further looked back at the decade during which he worked on the film trilogy and wrote, "I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade."

And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls. I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade. pic.twitter.com/oVQCIfJjuZ — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

The director further shared a picture of Zoe Saldana and confirmed that she was with them. He revealed he could not share a picture with her as the photo featured an unannounced actor. He wrote, "(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!)" in the tweet.

(And yes Zoe was with us but the only picture I have with her has an unannounced actor with us!) pic.twitter.com/z4m7ZGZuLT — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2022

Is Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3 the last film in the series

For all MCU fans, this might be a bit saddening but yes, the third volume of the film would mark the last instalment of the Guardians Of The Galaxy series. In an interview with Deadline, James Gunn had earlier confirmed that the third volume will be the last time the original guardians will be seen together as a team. He said, "This is the end for us. This is the last time people will see this team of Guardians... I just want to be true to the characters, and I want to be true to the story and I want to give people the wrap-up that they deserve for the story." "So that is always a little bit scary; I'm doing my best," he added.

Image: Twitter/@JamesGunn