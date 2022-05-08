There is a tremendous buzz surrounding the forthcoming American superhero film Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3. James Gunn will be helming the movie with the entire cast of GOTG reprising their roles. The upcoming movie will serve as a sequel to Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

Post the announcement of the film's release date, director James Gunn recently updated fans about the film's wrap with a behind the scenes photo featuring the entire cast. After confirming that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally wrapped, the renowned filmmaker took to his social media and penned a heartfelt note about their '100' days of hard work behind the forthcoming project.

Director James Gunn pens emotional note

On May 7, James Gunn took to his social media handle and shared a picture of the slate for the final shot of Vol. 3, which the camera crew had decorated for him. Along with sharing the picture, in a long thread, he went on to describe how the majority of the last ten years of his life he has spent working on and thinking about the film. Further, he also mentions how much he loves the cast and crew of the movie.

Gunn wrote "After over 100 days of shooting & over 3000 shots, this is the slate for the final shot of #GotGVol3, presented to me by the camera crew. It was an easy shot of Rocket seated, 1st with@seangunn, & then nothing there, & took everything in me not to break down sobbing on the spot."

Speaking about the last shot, in one of the tweets, Gunn wrote "Again, I’ll still be working with them over the next year until release, but shooting that last shot was a reminder of the warm impermanence of life & love, & how that impermanence makes it so precious, so valuable, & is a good reason to be grateful for what I have right now."

James Gunn announces the wrap of Guardians of The Galaxy Vol. 3

Recently, James Gunn shared a BTS picture featuring the film's ensemble cast. The photo had the director himself along with Sean Gunn, Pom Klementieff, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillan and Dave Bautista. Along with the picture, the director announced the film's official wrap and expressed his love for the movie's cast. He wrote, "And that’s a picture wrap on the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy. I love this amazing cast & crew & their beautiful talent & kind souls." He further looked back at the decade during which he worked on the film trilogy and wrote, "I’m a lucky human to have them on the journey with me for nearly a decade."

