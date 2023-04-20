Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Premiere: James Gunn, Chris Pratt Strike A Pose

Quick links:
James Gunn shared pictures of the cast at the premiere of the movie in Seoul, Korea. In the picture, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillian, Pom Klementieff and James Gunn can be seen.
After walking the red carpet at the event, the Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 cast also spent a fun time at the pop-up zone.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast along with director James Gunn received a warm welcome from their Korean fans.
James Gunn and Pom Klementieff were caught on cam sharing a candid and fun moment. Pom plays the role of Mantis in the movie.
Chris Pratt also took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. He shared a goofy picture with his co-stars and director.
Chris also shared pictures with his co-actors from the movie Karen Gillian and Pom Klementieff. Karen plays the role of Nebula in the film.