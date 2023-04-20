Last Updated:

Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 Premiere: James Gunn, Chris Pratt Strike A Pose

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 movie was premiered in Seoul, Korea. The premiere was attended by the movie's cast Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillian.

Shreya Pandey
Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
1/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast posed with director James Gunn in Korea. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
2/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

James Gunn shared pictures of the cast at the premiere of the movie in Seoul, Korea. In the picture, Chris Pratt, Karen Gillian, Pom Klementieff and James Gunn can be seen. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
3/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

James Gunn also posed with his wife and actress Jennifer Holland. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
4/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

After walking the red carpet at the event, the Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3 cast also spent a fun time at the pop-up zone. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
5/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

The Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 cast along with director James Gunn received a warm welcome from their Korean fans. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
6/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

James Gunn also posed with the actress Jennifer Holland. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
7/10
Image:@jamesgunn/Instagram

James Gunn and Pom Klementieff were caught on cam sharing a candid and fun moment. Pom plays the role of Mantis in the movie. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
8/10
Image:@chrispratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt also took to Instagram to share pictures from the event. He shared a goofy picture with his co-stars and director. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
9/10
Image:@chrispratt/Instagram

Chris also shared pictures with his co-actors from the movie Karen Gillian and Pom Klementieff. Karen plays the role of Nebula in the film. 

Guardians of Galaxy Vol 3
10/10
Image:@chrispratt/Instagram

Chris Pratt shared a goofy picture with director James Gunn. The duo struck a rather eccentric pose. 

