Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol 3 To Make Its Digital Debut On This Date

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released in theatres on May 5. Its star cast included Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan and Pom Klementieff. Three months after the initial release, the film is now all set to make its digital debut on Disney+.

2 things you need to know

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the third installment of the Guardians trilogy.

It is directed by James Gunn.

How to stream Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Disney+ announced on Tuesday that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will release on their OTT platform on August 2. The film will be available for streaming in five languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam.

Recently Disney+ is practising the formula of waiting for longer periods before entering the films into the streaming space. While Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 took 90 days to release on OTT, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania was made accessible on Disney+ just under 90 days after its theatrical release. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, on the other hand, took 80 days to appear on the OTT site.

(Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be streamed in five languages | Image: Disney+)

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's box office run

Guardians of the Galaxy 3 knocked out the original 2014 film at the box office, earning well over $805 million. Although the second film in the lineup still took first place with $869 million. Gunn's directorial tells the story of a band of misfits settling into life on Knowhere. However, it doesn't take long for the echoes of Rocket's turbulent past to disrupt their lives. Peter Quill, who is still in shock over Gamora's death, must gather his crew around him to save Rocket's life.

The next entry in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is The Marvels, which will hit theatres on November 10 and stars Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambuea, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Brie Larson as Captain Marvel.