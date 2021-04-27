Last Updated:

Guillermo Del Toro Reveals A "big Announcement" Is Underway, Fans Guess What It Could Be

Guillermo Del Toro's Twitter followers quite recently learned that the prolific director is about to make a big announcement soon. Read on to know more

Written By
Ganesh Raheja
In Picture: Guillermo Del Toro

YouTube.com/Oscars


Guillermo Del Toro recently took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to communicate that  he will be making a big announcement  tomorrow. What followed the same is a seemingly endless list of guesses and speculations on the part of the fans of the filmmakers.

Guillermo Del Toro to make a "big announcement" soon:

 

Since the filmaker shared the tweet, fans took to the micro-blogging site to begin the guessing game. Some of the Twitter users can be seen hoping for the announcement to be a book-to-screen adaptation of the popular novel, Mountains Of Madness, which is something that the fans of the filmmaker have been asking for since long. Others can be seen hoping for the same to be the next addition to the list of Del Toro's Hellboy film franchise, which would effectively complete the trilogy that the filmmaker never got to complete.

READ | Guillermo del Toro, Salma Hayek and others join hands to help over 30,000 Mexican workers

Twitterati reacts to Guillermo Del Toto's "big announcement" tweet:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Guillermo Del Toro's movies:

The list of Guillermo Del Toro's movies includes the likes of The Shape Of Water, Crimson Peak, Cronos, The Devil's Backbone and Blade II, to name a few. His next directorial venture is going to be Nightmare Alley, which stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Maara, and Cate Blanchett, amongst others. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.

READ | Guillermo del Toro's ‘Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans’ to premiere on Netflix in 2021
READ | Guillermo del Toro's Netflix 'Pinocchio' stop-motion film lands a star-studded cast
READ | Guillermo del Toro's 'Nightmare Alley' finally wraps up shooting, gets a new release date
READ | Guillermo del Toro wins plagiarism case against Oscar-winning film 'The Shape of Water'

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT