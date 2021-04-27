Guillermo Del Toro Reveals A "big Announcement" Is Underway, Fans Guess What It Could Be

Guillermo Del Toro recently took to his Twitter handle on Tuesday to communicate that he will be making a big announcement tomorrow. What followed the same is a seemingly endless list of guesses and speculations on the part of the fans of the filmmakers.

Guillermo Del Toro to make a "big announcement" soon:

Dropped briefly to say... big announcement tomorrow. 9AM PST — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) April 27, 2021

Since the filmaker shared the tweet, fans took to the micro-blogging site to begin the guessing game. Some of the Twitter users can be seen hoping for the announcement to be a book-to-screen adaptation of the popular novel, Mountains Of Madness, which is something that the fans of the filmmaker have been asking for since long. Others can be seen hoping for the same to be the next addition to the list of Del Toro's Hellboy film franchise, which would effectively complete the trilogy that the filmmaker never got to complete.

Twitterati reacts to Guillermo Del Toto's "big announcement" tweet:

I swear, if it's Mountains of Madness I'm going to loose my sh... in excitement and start worshipping the old gods again — Octavius Rex (@Unaabeja1) April 27, 2021

As someone who got to read the script a million years ago, please let it be At the Mountains of Madness! Miss you @RealGDT. — Adam Rymer | ENVY (@Envy_Rymer) April 27, 2021

I think he's putting his prop collection up on eBay! — Martin Wallace (@Aliteraryshadow) April 27, 2021

Hellboy 3 LET'S GOOOOOOOOOOOO



Jk, looking forward to the announcement, Mr. Totoro — Daniel (@_dantxo) April 27, 2021

Huele a trailer de Trollhunters. — Pablo Robles ðŸ¿ (@soypablo_robles) April 27, 2021

Guys, it’s probably a Nightmare Alley trailer, relax ðŸ˜¬



*secretly wishes it’s a Mountains of Madness-related thing* ðŸ™ðŸ¼ — Chucho E. Quintero (@Chucho_Q) April 27, 2021

Please be Pacific Rim 3!!!!!!!! — Craig Gaynier (@BarbarianCraig) April 27, 2021

I’m here for it, whatever it is ðŸ™ŒðŸ»ðŸ™ŒðŸ» — Chloe JuniperðŸŽ€âœ¨ðŸ’– (@hedrick_chloe) April 27, 2021

Guillermo Del Toro's movies:

The list of Guillermo Del Toro's movies includes the likes of The Shape Of Water, Crimson Peak, Cronos, The Devil's Backbone and Blade II, to name a few. His next directorial venture is going to be Nightmare Alley, which stars Bradley Cooper, Rooney Maara, and Cate Blanchett, amongst others. More details regarding the same will be shared with the readers as and when they are made available.