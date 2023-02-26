Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Sweeps Annie Awards 2023; Check Full List Of Winners

Annie Awards 2023 were held at UCLA’s Royce Hall in Los Angeles on Saturday night (February 25). The animation industry celebrated the 50th anniversary of the Awards with live presenters including Scott Weinger and Linda Larkin, who provided the voices of Aladdin and Jasmine in Disney's 1992 Aladdin.

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio picked five trophies, the most for the night, in categories including Best Direction, Best Music, Best Production Design, Best Character Design and Best Film.

The stop-motion movie Marcel the Shell With Shoes On came in at the second spot, winning three awards including best independent feature. For her portrayal of Marcel, Jenny Slate received the award for voice acting, and Slate, Dean Fleischer Camp, Nick Paley, and Elizabeth Holm won the Best Feature Writing trophy.

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse, an animated short that is nominated for the Academy Awards as well, also had a successful night, winning four Annie Awards for best special production, character animation, director, and editing.

Check out the full list of winners at Annie Awards here.

BEST FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST INDIE FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

BEST DIRECTION – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Guillermo Del Toro, Mark Gustafson

BEST DIRECTION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: [special production]

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Peter Baynton, Charlie Mackesy

BEST STORYBOARDING – FEATURE

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

Anthony Holden

BEST STORYBOARDING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots

Episode: “The Very Pulse of the Machine”

BEST TV/MEDIA – LIMITED SERIES

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST TV/MEDIA – MATURE

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: “Some Like it Bot Part 1: Eighth Grade Runner”

20th Television/Bento Box Entertainment

BEST TV/MEDIA – CHILDREN

Abominable and the Invisible City Episode: “Everest Returns”

DreamWorks Animation

BEST TV/MEDIA – PRESCHOOL

The Tiny Chef Show Episode: “Pancakes”

Tiny Chef Productions LLC / Imagine Entertainment

BEST WRITING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Dean Fleischer Camp, Jenny Slate, Nick Paley, Elisabeth Holm

BEST WRITING – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

Andrew Kevin Walker

BEST VOICE ACTING – FEATURE

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Marcel the Movie LLC

Jenny Slate (character: Marcel)

BEST VOICE ACTING – TV/MEDIA

Zootopia+

Episode: “The Godfather of the Bride”

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Maurice LaMarche (Character: Mr. Big)

BEST EDITORIAL – FEATURE

James Ryan ACE, Jacquelyn Karambelas, Natalla Cronembold, Joe Butler, Katie Parody

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

DreamWorks Animation

BEST EDITORIAL – TV/MEDIA

Daniel Budin

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST FX – FEATURE

Johnathan M. Nixon, David Moraton, Nicholas Illingworth, David Caeiro Cebrian, Alex Nowotny

Avatar: The Way of Water

20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

Wētā FX

BEST FX – TV/MEDIA

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Bad Traveling”

Blur Studio for Netflix

FX Production Company: Blur Studio

Kirby Miller, Igor Zanic, Joseph H. Coleman, Steven Dupuy, Josh Schwartz

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – FEATURE

Tucker Barrie

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – TV/MEDIA

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse Episode: (special production)

NoneMore Productions and Bad Robot Productions

Tim Watts

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – LIVE ACTION

Avatar: The Way of Water

Production Company: 20th Century Studios / Disney Studios

FX Production Company: Wētā FX

BEST CHARACTER ANIMATION – VIDEO GAME

Cuphead – The Delicious Last Course

Studio MDHR

Chad Moldenhauer, Hanna Abi-Hanna

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – FEATURE

Taylor Krahenbuhl

The Bad Guys

DreamWorks Animation

BEST CHARACTER DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Alberto Mielgo

Love Death + Robots Episode: “Jibaro”

Blur Studio for Netflix

BEST MUSIC – FEATURE

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

Alexandre Desplat, Roeban Katz, Guillermo del Toro, Patrick McHale

BEST MUSIC – TV/MEDIA

The Cuphead Show! Episode: “Carn-Evil”

Netflix Animation

Ego Plum

BEST SPONSORED

Save Ralph

Arch Model Studio

BEST SPECIAL PRODUCTION

The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse

A NoneMore and Bad Robot Production for Apple TV+ and BBC

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – FEATURE

Curt Enderle, Guy Davis

Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio

Netflix Presents A Double Dare You! Film / A Shadowmachine Production in association with The Jim Henson Company

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN – TV/MEDIA

Robert Kondo, Rachel Tiep-Daniels, Lia Tin, Yohei Hashizume, Masa Inada

Oni: Thunder God’s Tale

Episode: “The Demon Moon Rises”

A Netflix Series / A Tonko House Production

BEST SHORT SUBJECT

Ice Merchants

COLA Animation production & Wild Stream

BEST STUDENT FILM

The Soloists

Student directors: Mehrnaz Abdollahinia, Feben Elias Woldehawariat, Razahk Issaka, Celeste Jamneck & Yi Liu

School: Gobelins, l’école de l’image