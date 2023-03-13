Guneet Monga Reacts To The Elephant Whisperers Oscar Win: India’s Glory With 2 Women

Guneet Monga, the producer of Oscar-winner The Elephant Whisperers,has reacted to its historic win. On Monday, the producer shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle and wrote, "Tonight is historic as this is the first ever Oscar for an Indian production. India’s Glory with 2 women."

She added, "Thank you Mom Dad Guruji Shukrana. To my Co-Producer Achin Jain, Team Sikhya, Netlflix, Aloke, Sarafina, WME Bash Sanjana. My lovely Husband Sunny. Happy 3 months anniversary baby!"

She concluded her caption by writing, "Kartiki for bringing & weaving this story. To all the women watching… The future is audacious and the future is here. Let’s go! Jai hind.

Guneet Monga also shared her reaction on Twitter and wrote, "We just win the first ever Oscar for an Indian Production! Two women did this! I am still shivering."

Two women did this! I am still shivering ♥️🐘♥️🐘♥️ — Guneet Monga (@guneetm) March 13, 2023

I'm so proud of this film: Guneet Monga

“This is an incredibly powerful and historical moment. We as two women from India, stood on that global stage making this historical win. I’m so proud of this film, this moment and proud of my amazing team at Sikhya Entertainment, that an independent production house from India has made the history to be the first ever Indian film by an Indian production to win an Oscar."

She added, "My heart is racing with all the joy, love, excitement in the moment. I’m so grateful to Kartiki, the wonderful visionary that she is. Netflix gave us the biggest stage in the world and supported us n believed in us all the way. Today I can say, the future for Indian cinema is audacious, the future is here and not to forget the future is truly female!”

More about The Elephant Whisperers

The Elephant Whisperers won Oscar in the Best Documentary Short Film. This is the firs time an Indian Production won Oscars for the country. The documentary is directed by Kartiki Gonsalves. It revolves around a couple Bomman and Belli and shows their bonding with orphan elephants Raghu and Ammu.