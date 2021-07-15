'Gunpowder Milkshake' Releases In The US; Film Receives Mixed Reactions From Netizens

The Karen Gillan starrer film Gunpowder Milkshake released on Netflix on Wednesday, July 14, 2021. The film was viewed widely in the US on its release day. The film was directed by Navot Papushado. It also stars Lena Headey, Freya Allan, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Carla Gugino, and Michelle Yeoh in supporting roles. The plot of the film revolved around an assassin named Eva, who reunites with her mother to save an eight-year-old girl. She further goes on a mission, with her lethal associates, to bring down a crime syndicate and his allies. The social media platform, Twitter, is filled with mixed reactions from the viewers.

Netizens react to the action-packed film Gunpowder Milkshake

The action-packed thriller Gunpowder Milkshake was widely viewed in the USA. Following the release of the film, Twitterati saw several reactions from the viewers. A Twitter user praised the film's cast and wrote, "Gunpowder Milkshake has the best casting, like wow…". Another one wrote, "Can we just appreciate this whole women cast. And @karengillan with her never ending talents as an actress , the wee Scot from the Highlands of Inverness has come a very long way. I'm so proud. #GunpowderMilkshake". A fan threw light on the women-centric concept of the film and wrote, "So #GunpowderMilkshake is woman empowerment done masterfully". One of the viewers also appreciated the lightwork in the film and wrote, "just watched gunpowder milkshake rn and i really love it ! especially the main characters + the pretty coloring"

The film received mixed reactions from the audience. A fan expressed her disappointment and wrote, "#GunpowderMilkshake was such a lazy, misunderstood attempt at feminism - i'm pretty disappointed". Another one wrote, "Just watched Gunpowder Milkshake. Verdict. Its s**t. Its a girl power John Wick written by a male high schooler. The amazing cast is completely wasted in every conceivable way. What a fucking mess.". A user mentioned how he did not like the plot but enjoyed the talented cast of the film and wrote, "Gunpowder Milkshake isn't what I'd call a good movie or even one I'll remember tomorrow, but it has enough cool people in it that I'm enjoying it as I watch it".

