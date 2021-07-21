'Gunpowder Milkshake' Star Karen Gillan's Funny Workout Video Leaves Netizens In Splits

Hollywood Actor Karen Gillan, who was recently seen in the film Gunpowder Milkshake, has posted a hilarious workout video. Taking to her Instagram account, Gillan gave a sneak peek of her house and shared a short funny clip in which she was seen wearing an off-white shirt teamed with black shorts, performing a funny stunt. In the 10 second video, the 33-year-old Scottish star was seen jumping over a sofa with full enthusiasm.

Sharing the clip, she wrote, "Today's work out." Fans have been showering her post with love and hilarious comments. One user took to Instagram and wrote, "I like the pose at the end. great posture. Full on 10 points". A second person's comment read, "OMG, the Gunpowder Milkshake was so awesome. The Sequel would be Legendary." A third fan wrote, "I think you were actually born a gymnast and you just didn’t know that". Some dropped heart emojis, while, some dropped a laughing emoticon.

Gillan's post has garnered over three lakh views since it went online. Netizens are in awe, after watching her workout. A person took to the comment section and enquired, "Very elegant, why aren't you at the Olympics???". Another user wrote, "Looks kinda rough. I’m going to let the expert continue without me". While another person declared her a champion on Instagram and wrote, "Today's event is the couch flop, with champ Gillian as the 1st contender!".

A few days ago, the Avengers actor revealed how keen she was to continue her character as Nebula. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the 33-year-old said, "I love my character so much. I'm sort of obsessed with her." The Gunpowder Milkshake and Doctor Who star added, "I just get such a kick out of playing a character that's removed from myself.

But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she's gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don't know what that would really look like without James or Dave, but I really like playing her, so I'm not eager to finish."

On the career front, Gillan has starred in numerous films and series, including the role of Nebula in Guardians of the Galaxy, Ruby in the film Jumanji: The Next Level, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, and the role of Amy Pond in the popular television series Doctor Who.

Meanwhile, she has a number of films in the pipeline, including Thor: Love and Thunder, in which she will star as Nebula, The Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 and The Bubble.

IMAGE: KARENGILLAN/INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.