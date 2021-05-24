'Gunpowder Milkshake' Teaser Shows Karen Gillan As An Assassin | Watch

Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Paul Giamatti, and Carla Gugino. It is an upcoming action thriller film bought by Netflix in April 2021 from STX Entertainment. Now, the teaser of the movie has been released by the makers.

Gunpowder Milkshake's first footage out

Karen Gillan has shared Gunpowder Milkshake's first footage on her social media handles giving a glimpse at the action-packed film. It tells that "The Firm" has been running things for a long time and when it gets ugly they send Gillian's character to clean up the mess. The video then shows action sequences with fists, knives, and guns blazing. Gunpowder Milkshake trailer will arrive in a couple of days. Check out the teaser below.

Ready to see some women wreak absolute havoc? Gunpowder Milkshake trailer drops Tuesday!!!🥤#GunpowderMilkshake pic.twitter.com/uHictzpNSk — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 21, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake Poster

The New Gunpowder Milkshake poster highlights the fun and action theme of the movie. It has a bullet going through a cherry on a vanilla milkshake. The name of the lead members is written on the top. Gunpowder Milkshake release date is set for July 14, 2021, on Netflix and in theatres. Take a look at the poster below.

Are you even ready? July 14th on @Netflix and this summer in cinemas internationally!!!!!! #gunpowdermilkshake pic.twitter.com/LqMm3qhnX1 — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) May 20, 2021

Directed by Navot Papushado, Gunpowder Milkshake has Karen Gillan portraying the lead character of Sam. She is an assassin who is an abandoned child raised by a dangerous crime syndicate known only as The Firm. She is the daughter of an elite woman named Scarlet, the leader of the sisterhood, played by Lena Headey

Sam follows her mother’s footsteps to become a reputable operative herself, working exclusively for "The Firm" and cleaning up any of the messes that can threaten their goals. This happens until the life of an innocent eight-year-old girl is put in danger, making Sam take a stand and fight back against her bosses. Sam unites with her estranged mother and three fellow assassins Anna May, Florence, and Mathilde - essayed by Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino, respectively. Together they try to take down The Firm's army of henchmen.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE TEASER

