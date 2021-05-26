Gunpowder Milkshake Trailer Sees Lena Headey, Karen Gillan In Action; WATCH

Gunpowder Milkshake stars Karen Gillan, Lena Headey, Chloe Coleman, Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, Paul Giamatti, and Carla Gugino in pivotal roles. It is an upcoming action thriller film bought by Netflix in April 2021 from STX Entertainment. The first look photos and the teaser has excited the fans. Now, the makers have released a full-length trailer.

Gunpowder Milkshake trailer out

The makers have dropped the first official Gunpowder Milkshake trailer giving a glimpse into the film. It starts with Karen Gillan as an assassin, Sam, visiting a library and demanding books. She meets a trio of veteran killers who ask her about her mother to which Sam replies that she hasn't seen her in 15 years. It is shown that Lena Headey as Sam's mother, Scarlet, abandoned her at a food store. They then give her guns hiding in books. Sam works for a criminal origination called 'The Firm' who calls her as someone stole a precious thing from them.

Sam finds that they have captured a small kid Emily, played by Chloe Coleman, who they would kill. She turns against the firm and saves the girl by murdering a few of her ex-colleagues. Now, she is no longer under the protection of the firm who then keeps a bounty on her death, much like John Wick 3. On the run, Sam seeks guidance from her estranged mother Scarlet.

The mother-daughter duo promises to protect the kid and stay alive. They receive help from Scarlet's old group the sisterhood. Together they try to take down The Firm's army of henchmen. Gunpowder Milkshake release date is set for July 14, 2021, on Netflix and in theatres. Check out the trailer and a few reactions to it.



Gunpowder Milkshake trailer reactions

can’t wait to see karen in action!!! #gunpowdermilkshake pic.twitter.com/Wci1WrVzqS — karen gillan updates (@kgupdates) May 25, 2021

The #GunpowderMilkshake 🥤 trailer is here and I'm all in for what looks like a blast of an action movie!!pic.twitter.com/3Zq2owT4WR — Josh Barton (@bartonj2410) May 25, 2021

Gunpowder Milkshake cast also includes Ralph Ineson, Ivan Kaye, Adam Nagaitis, David Burnell II, and Freya Allan. It is directed by Navot Papushado, from a screenplay by Papushado and Ehud Lavski. Shooting commenced on June 9, 2019, and concluded on August 20, 2019, in Berlin.

IMAGE: A STILL FROM GUNPOWDER MILKSHAKE TRAILER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.