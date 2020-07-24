Filmmaker Guy Ritchie Banned From Driving After Being Caught Texting At Wheel

Filmmaker Guy Ritchie was just banned from driving for six months. Guy Ritchie got into trouble after a YouTuber who video shoots driving offenders recorded Guy texting while on the wheel. The filmmaker already had nine points on his driver's license due to previous speeding-related offences.

Guy Ritchie banned from driving for six months

On July 21, 2020, film director Guy Ritchie plead guilty in writing to Bromley magistrates. He was immediately punished with a half-year ban, meaning that he cannot drive for six months. The punishment was harsh as Guy Ritchie already had nine points on his license and was a repeat offender when it came to driving offences.

YouTuber CyclingMikey, aka Cyclist Mike van Erp, has a channel that has 22,000 subscribers. On his channel, Mike van Erp shares videos of drivers who break the law. He records their offences on camera and then posts these videos on his YouTube channel. Mike van Erp recorded Guy Ritchie texting while driving in November of 2019. This video was used as evidence against Guy Ritchie during the hearing.

Mike van Erp was riding his bike at the time when he filmed Guy Ritchie breaking traffic rules near Hyde Park. In the video, Mike van Erp even confronts Guy Ritchie about his offence. Mike van Erp tells Ritchie that he should not be sending text messages while driving. Guy Ritchie then rolls his window back up and ignores Mike's other questions.

During Guy Ritchie's hearing in court, Mike van Erp stated that he spotted Guy texting on his phone. Mike then stopped and whilst waiting for traffic to clear he could clearly see that the driver was typing on his phone. That is when Mike crossed to the driver’s side and confronted him.

On the work front, Guy Ritchie is currently directing an upcoming action thriller film titled Cash Truck. The movie is based on a 2004 French film of the same name which was directed by Nicolas Boukhrief. The film will star Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Holt McCallany, Jeffrey Donovan, and Laz Alonso. Cash Truck is set to release sometime in 2021.

