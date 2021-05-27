Gwen Stefani & Gavin Rossdale's Son Kingston Looks Like The Latter On His 15th Birthday

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston celebrated his 15th birthday on May 26, Wednesday. As wishes were pouring in for the star, Gwen Stefani took to her Instagram handle to share a picture of her son and sent him best wishes. As seen in Gwen Stefani's Instagram post, Kingston looks similar to his father. Gavin Rossdale also shared a candid still of Kingston to wish him on his 15th birthday.

On May 27, Gwen Stefani shared a picture of her son, Kingston, where he played the guitar. The latter stunned in a white graphic tee, paired with denim pants and sported trendy split dye hairstyle. Wishing Kingston, Gwen wrote, "happy 15th b day to my beautiful boy @kingsrossdale_ love u mom gx".

On the other hand, Gwen Stefani's husband Gavin shared a candid silhouette picture with Kingston. He penned a lengthy note dedicated to the latter. Gavin Rossdale wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING - 15 years of life’s best journey". He further added, "you are my best focus and inspiration-you are smart funny and kind with oceans of empathy-to me that’s all you need to make your mark -i could not be more proud of you - and i love you more every day -i am in awe of you -shine on 🖤-and yes i feel a lovely responsibility (huge)with your development". "shout out to all my the single parents who are love joy and survival 🖤 - my sweet boy —@kingsrossdale_", Gavin concluded".

Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale's son Kingston celebrated his birthday with his girlfriend Lola Albert. Kingston shared a series of pictures celebrating his birthday. Sharing the pics on Instagram, the star wrote, "happy to spend my b day w bae ❤️ @_lolaalbert_".

Apart from Kingston, Gwen and Gavin have two kids together. Stefani had filed for divorce in 2015 and the couple got divorced on April 8, 2016. She had already started dating Blake Shelton in 2015. Gwen and Blake announced their engagement via Instagram on October 27, 2020.

