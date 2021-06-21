Gwen Stefani Wishes Her Beau Blake Shelton On Father's Day; Calls Him A 'generous' Father

Singer and songwriter Gwen Stefani is popularly known for her songs like You Make It Feel Like Christmas, Secret Santa and Cool. On the occasion of Father's Day 2021, the singer shared a few pictures of her family and wished her beau Blake Shelton on Father's Day. Take a look at what the singer had to say about her beau being a good father.

Gwen Stefani's Father's Day 2021 wish for Blake Shelton

Gwen took to her Instagram handle to share a few photos of Blake along with her children. The children were seen enjoying her fiance's company in the photos. He was also seen playing musical instruments with Gwen's youngest son. She shared a selfie also featuring her son and Blake. The singer wrote, "happy father's day to the most generous patient loving funny guy i know - we love u so much".

Reactions to Gwen Stefani's Father's Day post for Blake

As soon as Gwen shared the pictures of her family, her fans and other celebrities wrote all things nice in the comments section. They mentioned that Blake seems to be a good father. A fan wrote that Gwen finally got herself the right man. Another fan mentioned that the singer deserves all the love in the world. A fan wrote that Blake looked like the cutest stepdad ever.

A fan wrote that it takes a "REAL" man to step in and be a supportive fatherly role model. Especially to the kids who are not biologically his. Fans wrote that the children look adorable with their stepfather. They also flooded the comments section with heart and fire emojis. Here are some of the comments on Gwen's post with her family.

A sneak peek into Gwen Stefani's Instagram

On Father's Day, Gwen shared an old picture of her father Dennis Stefani. He was seen posing with a guitar. She also shared a recent picture with her parents. Gwen wrote in the caption, "happy father's dad Dennis James Stefani thank u for being a good man and an amazing dad - we love u!" Here are a few pictures of Gwen's father on Father's Day 2021.

