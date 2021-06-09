GWSN’s Anne Joins The Cast Of ‘The Child Who Deserves To Die’ In A Lead Role

GWSN is one of the popular South Korean girl groups and one of the members will soon be seen in the upcoming South Korean movie named The Child Who Deserves To Die. GWSN’s Anne has been finalised for the cast of the movie and she will be essaying the lead role in the film alongside one of the prolific Korean actors, Jang Hyuk.

GWSN’S Anne joins the cast of the movie ‘The Child Who Deserves To Die’

According to reports by KDrama Stars, GWSN’s Anne has recently joined the cast of the upcoming South Korean action movie, The Child Who Deserves To Die. She will be essaying the lead role in the film alongside Jang Hyuk. The movie will be directed by Choi Jae Hoon who has also worked with actor Jang Hyuk in the past. GWSN’s Anne, also known as Lee Seo Young, will be essaying the lead role of a young high school girl named Kim Yoon Ji. On the other hand, Anne’s co-actor in the film, Jang Hyuk will be essaying the lead role of a former professional murderer named Eui King, who tries to protect the high school students from violence.

Speaking about her character, Anne stated that she was working hard to prepare in order to portray her character Yoon Ji’s emotions and innocence convincingly. She also assured everyone that she will work hard so that many people can enjoy the movie and the character of Yoon Ji. Even Jang Hyuk mentioned in a statement that he would be portraying his character with a fresh style and provide justice to it. He added that he was thinking a lot about ways to show a diverse and new style of action since the genre was action. Even Jang Hyuk assured everyone that he will be working hard to prepare for an action film in which he could present a new style and requested his fans to anticipate it.

The Child Who Deserves to Die release date, plot & more

The movie will follow the story of an ex-murderer who will revive his past life in order to save a young high-school girl. The Child Who Deserves to Die release date hasn’t been released yet but as the filming will begin in June 2021, the makers are expecting it to launch at the beginning of 2022.

IMAGE: GWSN INSTAGRAM

