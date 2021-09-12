Gwyneth Comments On 'Bennifer', Celebs' 9/11 Tribute | Hollywood Recap For Sept 12

Gwyneth Paltrow Reacts To Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Recent Red Carpet Debut

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival post rekindling their romance earlier this year. Pictures of Bennifer from their red carpet entry soon became the trending topic on various social media platforms. Ben Affleck's ex, Gwenyth Paltrow gushed about Bennifer's red carpet pictures and reacted to it. Read More.

Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey & Other Celebrities Pay Tribute To 9/11 Attack Victims

On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, several Hollywood celebrities and other prominent figures paid their tributes. The September 11 attacks, also known as 9/11, were a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks by the Islamic terrorist group al-Qaeda. Up to 3000 people lost their lives as four commercial airlines were hijacked, out of which two were flown directly into the World Trade Center building.

Singer Bruce Springsteen performed his song at the 9/11 memorial in New York City. While other celebrities like Mariah Carey, Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer and more, poured in the tributes for the victims of the 9/11 attacks via Instagram. Read More.

Matrix 4 Director Reveals 'White Rabbit' In The Trailer Has A 'much Deeper' Significance

The trailer of the highly awaited trailer of The Matrix Resurrections, released by Warner Bros. has put an end to fans' wait for the film's new instalment. Fans could not help but attempt to find clues and hints of the possible events that will occur with Keanu Reeves' Neo who is now suffering from amnesia, recovering only a few remnants of his past. One of the detail that caught the fans' attention was the White Rabbit song that played in the trailer which prompted some speculations and theories. Addressing the same, the Matrix 4 director recently revealed that the song holds much deeper meaning than what the fans had thought. Read More.

Zendaya Says She 'will Be Unable To Attend The Upcoming Met Gala 2021' Due To THIS Reason

Zendaya revealed in a recent interview that she will be unable to attend Met Gala 2021. She mentioned that she will be working on the next season of her series, Euphoria during that time. In the interview with with her Dune co-star Timothée Chalamet, she also spoke to Extra TV about her upcoming film, Dune. Read More.

'Deadpool' Ryan Reynolds Shares Hilarious Title Guesses For Upcoming MCU Projects

Actor Ryan Reynolds is known for his comic timing and funny/witty replies. The actor is known for portraying the superhero character 'Deadpool' in MCU's movie franchise of the same name. Reynolds recently had some really funny but irrelevant guesses as to the identity of Marvel Studios’ seven mystery movies recently added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe's schedule. Read More.

Image: Mariel Haenn Instagram/AP