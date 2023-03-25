Gwyneth Paltrow's $1 Countersuit In Ski Accident Has A Tylor Swift Connection

Gwyneth Paltrow is currently under trial in a 2016 ski collision incident. She has been accused by Terry Sanderson, a 75-year-old retired doctor, of crashing into him, which allegedly led to him suffering brain injury. Gwyneth has refused all charges and has countersued Terry for a symbolic $1. In damages, the Avengers actress is only seeking the fees she will pay to her lawyers during the trail. Meanwhile, Taylor Swift's name was brought up during the trail when Terry's lawyer made a reference to the $1 countersuit from Gwyneth and her team.

Gwyneth Paltrow got countersuit idea from Taylor Swift?

In the 2016 Utah Skii collision case, Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for $300,000 dollars. Gwyneth has countersued Terry Sanderson seeking reimbursement for her lawyer’s fees and a symbolic $1 in damages. During trial, when Terry’s attorney VanOrman asked the Oscar award-winning actress if she got the $1 countersuit idea from Taylor’s 2017 sexual assault lawsuit, Gwyneth said that she was not even aware of the case.

Gwyneth Paltrow on her freindship withTaylor Swift

Gwyneth Paltrow stated that she was not aware of the 2017 trial in which Taylor Swift sought $1 in damages and won. Attorney VanOrman then questioned the Iron Man actress if she was good friends with the Shake It Off singer. Gwyneth said in response that she was not friends with Taylor. She added that she took her children to watch her concert "but they do not talk very often." However, the judge sustained further questioning on the subject citing that it was not relevant to the Utah ski crash case.

GWYNETH PALTROW AND TAYLOR SWIFT THIS IS CINEMA pic.twitter.com/mCn03sjouE — Sabb⸆⸉🥀ᗢ (@theronsswift) March 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the $1 trial took on a personal note during the recent proceedings when Terry’s daughter and a neuropsychologist testified about his declining health.

Taylor Swift’s $1 countersuit

In 2017, Taylor Swift was sued by a former DJ David Mueller. The DJ filed a defamation case against the Love Story singer for having him wrongfully terminated. Taylor alleged sexual assault and battery against David during a 2013 meeting. In the case, she only asked for a symbolic $1 in damages.