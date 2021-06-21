Gwyneth Paltrow Had Called THIS Hollywood Actor As The "best Kisser In The World"

In a throwback interview in 2011, Gwyneth Paltrow had once revealed who according to her was "The best kisser in the world." The actor has worked in films since the late 1990s and her dating history in Hollywood started with Brad Pitt being her first celebrity boyfriend back then. She later dated Ben Affleck for a few years and then went on to meet Coldplay's frontman, Chris Martin who she was married to for ten years. But, neither of these men is according to her, the "best kisser."

Gwyneth Paltrow in Austin Powers

In the third Austin Powers film, Gwyneth Paltrow met Tom Cruise and that is when she deemed him the best kisser. Gwyneth was part of the film for a really short cameo in which a scene required Gwyneth Paltrow and Tom Cruise to kiss. It was in this scene that Paltrow realised that Tom Cruise was the best kisser she's met. Gwyneth Paltrow in Austin Powers starred as Dixie Normous.

Paltrow's personal life

She said this in 2011 while she was still married to Coldplay's Chris Martin though the kiss took place back in 2002. She shares two kids with the musician as well. But Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin did not last and announced their "conscious uncoupling" in 2014. They remain friends and co-parents to their children Apple and Moses. Hollywood was shocked about the Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin split but they moved on. Gwyneth then met producer Brad Falchuk and married him in 2018 in Hamptons, New York.

Gwyneth Paltrow's husband makes a rare appearance on her Instagram as well. On his 50th birthday, she wrote, "I just want to be with you, always, at least for the next 50."

Gwyneth was last seen in Avengers: Endgame where she came back to play the role of Pepper Potts. She also features in The Politician. She produced a TV series, The Goop Lab which takes a look into her lifestyle business, Goop. Gwyneth has faced a lot of flak over her work at Goop as the wellness business as they have in the past made several atypical claims which may not have been bizarre and unscientific. In any case, Gwyneth Paltrow's husband has stuck by her and the two have reportedly gotten closer during quarantine.

IMAGE: GWYNETH PALTROW'S INSTAGRAM

