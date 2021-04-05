Gwyneth Paltrow Never Wanted To End Her Marriage With Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow has dropped a major truth bomb about her marriage with ex-husband Chris Martin. In an interview on Anna Farris’ podcast, Paltrow revealed that she never wanted to end her marriage with the Coldplay front man. This revelation comes as Chris Martin is rumoured to be engaged to actor Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth Paltrow is busy handling her Hollywood career and her multi-millionaire lifestyle brand Goop. But in a recent interview on Anna Farris’ podcast, Unqualified, Gwyneth Paltrow opened up about her marriage with Chris Martin. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin dated for some time and eventually ended up enjoying marital bliss for 11 years.

But in 2014, Gwyneth and Chris chose to part ways. The couple got officially divorced in 2016. In the interview with Farris, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she never “wanted to get divorced”. She wanted to “theoretically” stay married to the father of her kids. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin co-parent their two kids, their 16-year-old daughter Apple, and their 14-year-old son Moses.

Talking about ending her marriage with Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that she learned more about herself through the process of separation than she could have imagined. Through this phase, the Goop founder chose to “focus on accountability”. According to Paltrow, this accountability helped her to find “the most amazing man” her husband, Brad Falchuk. While Gwyneth Paltrow is now married to Falchuk, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin is rumoured to be engaged to actor Dakota Johnson.

Back in August 2020, Gwyneth Paltrow wrote an essay about “conscious uncoupling” with Chris Martin. She revealed that she realized her marriage with Martin is over when she was celebrating her 38th birthday. The couple was enjoying the Tuscan countryside during this birthday celebration. In the essay, Gwyneth Paltrow admitted that she and Martin did not quite fit as a couple. She added that there was always a “bit of unease and unrest” in their marriage. But conscious uncoupling made her realise that her ex-husband was meant to be the father of her children. Whereas her now-husband Brad Falchuk is the person she is meant to grow old with.

Image Credit: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram