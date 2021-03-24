Gwyneth Paltrow On Her Relationship With Chris Martin, Says, 'divorce Taught Me So Much'

American actor Gwyneth Paltrow, who is known for her roles in films in Iron Man, Shallow Hal, Shakespeare in Love, Iron Man 3 and more, recently opened up about her painful divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin. When she and the Yellow singer married in 2003, the actor said she never considered divorce, but the "aware uncoupling" gave her big hints about the kind of person she was and the woman she wanted to be. Gwyneth Paltrow recently sat down to chat for the latest episode of the “Anna Faris Is Unqualified” podcast.

The actor revealed to Anna Faris in the podcast that she has learned so much from something she wanted least in the world. She added, “I never wanted to get divorced. I never wanted to not be married to the father of my kids, theoretically”. She also added that she has learned more about herself through that process than she could have imagined. She noted that she was able to strengthen her relationship with her second husband, writer and producer Brad Falchuk, whom she married in 2018 because she focused on transparency.

Gwyneth Paltrow's relationship with Brad Falchuk

Gwyneth Paltrow spoke about her relationship with Brad Falchuk, saying that they were friends for a long time before she asked, 'Are we going to date?' She was terrified because Falchuk is a person who necessitates presence, affection, and communication in a way that she lacked. The actor reveals that she likes to fight by shutting down or leaving the room, while he is like, 'Absolutely not. We are sitting down and we are figuring this out'.

Brad Falchuk demands that she is honest with herself in a way that is hard for her but which really helps her grow, the actor added. She also said, “I think I recognized his amazing qualities”. She revealed, "It was like being with some kind of jiujitsu master, where they’re like, 'I’m going to make you see your own stuff so you can win and advance’”. For the unversed, actor Gwyneth Paltrow and singer Chris Martin have two kids together, Apple and Moses. Gwyneth later married Brad Falchuk in the year 2018.

