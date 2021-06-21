Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Her Equation With Ex Chris Martin, 'he Is Like My Brother'

Hollywood actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about her equation with her ex-husband and singer Chris Martin. The popular couple separated in the year 2014 after 10 years of marriage. Paltrow spoke about how the Coldplay singer is still a part of her family and they are very happy with their current relationship.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's relationship

Glee actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently made an appearance on The Today Show in the US and spoke at length about her current equation with her ex-husband Chris Martin. Paltrow stated that Chris is like her brother, he is family, and that she loves him. The actor also added that she is really grateful to him for giving her their two kids and feels that everything worked out really well. The couple, who married in December 2003 after meeting a year earlier, are parents to their 17-year-old daughter Apple and 15-year-old son Moses. They announced their divorce in 2014 after being married for more than a decade.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have been dating other people since their separation. While Coldplay's lead band member is with actor Dakota Johnson, Paltrow has been married to TV producer Brad Falchuk. During the interview, Gwyneth also admitted that her daughter Apple has never seen any of the films she has starred in during her career. Talking further about it, Gwyneth mentioned that her son Moses has seen the Iron Man movies that she has starred in but her daughter Apple has never seen her in a film. She also added that her daughter feels it's weird to see her on-screen.

Gwyneth Paltrow's movies

On the professional front, Gwyneth has recently acted as an executive producer for the project called The Goop Lab. She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame in which she played the popular character of Pepper Potts. She even reprised her role of Georgina in the show The Politician in the year 2020. She has received numerous accolades for her film work, including an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a Primetime Emmy Award. Her most well-known movies include Seven, Sliding Doors, A Perfect Murder, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow among others.

IMAGE - GWYNETH PALTROW, CHRISMARTINFANS' INSTAGRAM

