Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Daughter Apple Has Never Seen Any Of Her Movies

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow is probably the most known face of Hollywood. However, Gwyneth has revealed that her daughter Apple hasn’t seen her in movies. Gwyneth shares two children with her ex-husband Chris Martin.

In a recent interview with Shop Today with Jill Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that her daughter Apple has never seen her in a movie. She added that her son Moses has seen her in Iron Man movies but her daughter has never seen a single film of her mother. Furthermore, she said that her daughter Apple feels weird when she sees Gwyneth on the screen and added that Apple likes her best when Gwyneth is just her mother.

According to a report by Page Six, Apple is the oldest child of Gwyneth and Coldplay lead singer ChrisMartin. Gwyneth and Chris tied the knot in the year 2003 and parted ways with each other in the year 2014. When the couple split, they coined the phrase 'conscious uncoupling'. They also share a 15-year old son named Moses. Gwyneth is now married to Brad Falchuk who is a producer and Martin has been in a relationship with Dakota Johnson since 2017.

Recently, on May 15, 2021, Gwyneth took to her Instagram account to celebrate the 17th birthday of her daughter Apple. She even penned down an emotional note and said, “Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much. I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can't believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel.” Take a look at her post below.

On the professional front, Gwyneth has recently acted as an executive producer for the project called The Goop Lab. She was last seen in Avengers: Endgame in which she played the popular character of Pepper Potts. She even reprised her role of Georgina in the show The Politician in the year 2020.

