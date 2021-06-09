Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Her Annual Birthday Special Ritual With Apple Martin

Actor Gwyneth Paltrow recently celebrated the 17th birthday of her elder child, daughter Apple Martin. While she shared a heartwarming birthday special post about her, in May this year, the actor recently revealed a very specific mother-daughter birthday tradition that they have together. Gwyneth shared on Goop’s social media page that the duo gets a new piercing on Apple’s birthday, each year.

Gwyneth and Apple’s birthday traditions

On June 7, 2021, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a very personal aspect of her relationship with her 17-year-old daughter Apple, on the internet. In a post on her brand Goop’s social media page, the actor shared how she had a birthday tradition of getting piercings with her daughter. "Every year on Apple’s birthday, we get a new piercing—it’s this little tradition we have,” read the caption.

Further, Gwyneth also revealed how her daughter had helped her refine the designs of the jewellery collection by Goop. “She was a big inspiration for this collection and helped me refine the designs,” Gwyneth said. “She’ll definitely be ‘borrowing’ her namesake earrings,” the actor also added at the end of the caption.

Gwyneth Paltrow's daughter is inspiring to the actor

Back in May 2021, Gwyneth Paltrow's Instagram followers had seen a touching post about Apple. Celebrating her daughter’s 17th birthday, the actor shared a photo of Apple while writing about the various things she admires about her. “You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much,” Gwyneth wrote.

The actor stated how she wished she was even a little as self-accepting as Apple is, at her age. Gwyneth also spoke about how hardworking, brilliant and inspiring she found her daughter to be. “I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly, I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel,” she concluded.

More about Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow has two children, daughter Apple and son Moses, with ex-husband Chris Martin. The couple officially divorced in 2016, after Gwyneth filed for it a year before that. Gwyneth Paltrow's husband Brad Falchuk, who she initially met on the sets of Glee in 2010, got married to her in 2018.

Image: Gwyneth Paltrow Instagram and Goop Instagram

