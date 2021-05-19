Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Son Moses Wants Her To Dress "very Conservatively"

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed how her son Moses does not approve of her style. The Goop founder in a recent interview revealed how her 17-year-old daughter Apple approves of her style and often borrows clothes from her closet. But her son Moses wants her to dress “very conservatively”.

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals her son wants her to dress “conservatively”

Gwyneth Paltrow’s laid-back style is idealized by many. In a recent interview with People, Gwyneth Paltrow talked about how her children’s approach towards her style has evolved. In the interview, Gwyneth said that her daughter Apple likes her style now. She finds this revelation great because there was a time when Apple thought her mother was “total loser”.

But same is not the case with Gwyneth Paltrow’s son Moses. In the interview, the Hollywood actor revealed that her son Moses never likes if she wears “anything revealing, like vaguely see-through or too low cut or too high cut”. She added her son wants her to dress “very conservatively” when she leaves the house.

Talking about her relationship with her daughter Apple, Gwyneth Paltrow revealed that Apple often borrows items from her closet. She also joked about how this trade is fair enough since she borrowed a hoodie from her as well. Paltrow added that Apple likes her T-shirts and her shoes and often shares beauty tips with her. Gwyneth concluded by saying that Apple is very good at lining her eyes and tires to the Goop founder “a little bit more glam” at home.

Recently, Gwyneth Paltrow also celebrated Apple birthday with a sweet birthday. She shared a picture of the 17-year-old and wrote, “Can it be? 17 today?? My sweetest girl... YOU ARE MY LIFE! You make me belly laugh every day. You are brilliant and hardworking. You are fully YOU which I respect and admire so much”. She further continued, “I wish I had had even a spoonful of the self-acceptance you have when I was your age. You are so inspiring and just so cool. I remember the morning you came into the world so perfectly I just can’t believe it was 17 years ago. Happy birthday, my angel”.

IMAGE: GWYNETH PALTROW'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.