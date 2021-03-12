Gwyneth Paltrow Says She Is Open To Return To MCU But Has One Condition; Here's What It Is

Gwyneth Paltrow recently opened up about whether she would ever return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Pepper Potts or not. The actor explained about the condition on which she would come back to playing the beloved character. She said that it would have to be an absolutely quick shot for her to re-enter in Marvel's upcoming movies.

Gwyneth Paltrow on her return to Marvel's upcoming movies

People asked Gwyneth Paltrow if she’d revisit Pepper Potts. The actor who was last seen in the MCU in Avengers: Endgame said, "I think if it was a small part that I could do in like a day or two, I would of course be open to that."

The actor first made her appearance in the MCU with the 2008 hit Iron Man opposite Robert Downey Jr. The Jon Favreau directorial was a runaway success and kicked-off the biggest cinematic universe. She reprised her role in films like Iron Man 2 (2010), Marvel's The Avengers (2012), Iron Man 3 (2013), Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019).

About Gwyneth Paltrow's business venture Goop and her stepping away from acting

The actor has stepped away from acting to the wellness and lifestyle brand Goop. She serves as the CEO of the company. The brand has gone on to become a huge name in publishing and online retail.

At Advertising Week New York in 2019, Gwyneth spoke about expanding her resumé to include different ventures. She said, "I wouldn't say I'm that passionate about it anymore…I have had a lot of good luck and a lot of hard work, which led to a really good film career…at a certain point I felt like it wasn't what I wanted to do …so I did a little pivot.”

In March 2019, she was featured in a New York Times profile where she revealed about finding her groove as a businesswoman after making a name for herself in Hollywood. She said, “I was masquerading as an actor" before creating her business.

Gwyneth’s mother, who is an actor didn’t want her to follow her suit. Speaking of the same, the Iron Man actor said, "She always said, 'Oh, please don't be an actress,' she was pleading with me to leverage my intellectual self more than my artistic self, and I think she was just trying to protect me from a lot of rejection. It can be a heartbreaking career."

In an interview earlier, Gwyneth also said that she made a conscious decision to step away from Hollywood as the industry shifted to focus on more blockbuster fare. She said, “I think the movies and the business around them have changed so much in the last 20 years. I don’t think any of the movies that I’m known for would get made today.”