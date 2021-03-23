Gwyneth Paltrow Says She 'learned' A Lot About Herself After Divorce From Chris Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow is known for her role as Pepper Potts in Marvel movies. She was married to Coldplay singer Chris Martin before divorcing him in 2016. Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin have two kids together, Apple and Moses. Gwyneth married Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

On the latest episode of the podcast Anna Farris is Unqualified, Gwyneth opened up about her learning experience from her divorce from Chris Martin. She said that she learned a lot from something she 'wanted least in the world'. The actor also mentioned that she did not want to be 'married to her children's father, theoretically'. She later added that she has 'learned more' about herself through the process of divorce. Gwyneth Paltrow's divorce with Chris Martin came after ten years of marriage. She filed for divorce in 2015, which was finalized in 2016.

Gwyneth on her relationship with her husband Brad Falchuk

Speaking on her relationship with her husband Brad Falchuk, the Iron Man actor mentioned that he requires a 'presence and intimacy and communication' in a way that she does not know how to do it. According to People, she further mentioned that Brad demands her to be honest with herself in a way that is hard but really helps her grow. The couple recently celebrated Brad's 50th birthday and Gwyneth posted a picture on Instagram with a heartfelt caption.

More about Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow is an actor known for her roles in films like Emma, A Perfect Murder, Iron Man, The Talented Mr. Ripley, to name a few. She has also won several awards like an Academy Award and Golden Globe Award for Shakespeare in Love, and an Emmy Award for Glee. Along with being an actor, she is also a businesswoman. She is the face of the American fashion brand Coach, author of several cookbooks and also the owner of a lifestyle company Goop which she set up in 2008. She also has a documentary series called The Goop Lab that features stories about her company Goop. She has also featured in several songs and music videos.