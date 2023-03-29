Gwyneth Paltrow Ski Trial Case: Deposition Of Actor's Kids Apple, Moses Read In Court

Gwyneth Paltrow has been undergoing trial over a skiing accident in 2016. The trial has now entered its second week. As per the latest update, Paltrow's children's depositions were read aloud by lawyers for the jury.

Her children Apple, 18, and Moses, 16, were unable to testify in person even though they were "ready, willing, and able" to testify for the civil trial. According to attorney Stephen Owens, the reason behind their absence was their scheduling conflicts. Meanwhile, the defense team opted to have transcripts from the previous depositions read aloud to the court.

During the questioning, the Oscar-winner's younger child Moses, who was nine years old at the time of the ski-crash in 2016 said that he did not see the actual collision. He said, "When I skied over, I heard my mom yelling at the guy. She was saying something along the lines of, 'What the F-word. You just ran into me." According to Moses' sworn testimony, he denied calling for Paltrow's attention while they were skiing. For the unversed, the plaintiff's legal team suggested that Paltrow was distracted by Moses at the moment she crashed into the man.

Lawyers read Apple's deposition

After Moses, Gwyneth Paltrow's elder daughter Apple's depositions were read aloud wherein she said that she did not see the collision happen but heard a woman's scream behind her. She said, "I did hear some commotion but I was further down, so I decided to continue to go down to the lodge. She was in a state of shock."

"She decided after that she was not going to ski for the rest of the day, which she never does; she always stays on. But she decided to get off because she was in shock and she was in a bit of pain... I never see her really shaken up like that. She was very clearly visibly upset, and she had some sort of pain, " she added.

Revealing what the actress told her after the collision, Apple said, " This A-hole ran into me. He ran right into my back.' And I remember she did this motion saying he ran into her back and they both went down. I remember that's what she said."

For the uninitiated, Gwyneth is being sued by Terry Sanderson for $300,000 in damages. The latter claimed that he sustained lasting injuries after the accident that impacted his quality of life. However, the actress has denied all his claims and said that he crashed into her. She further said that Sanderson is extorting her for her "wealth and fame." She is countersuing for $1 and legal fees.