Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Candle Worth £69 Explodes In Woman’s Living Room

Gwyneth Paltrow is the founder of a company called Goop. It primarily deals with wellness and lifestyle products. Recently, a London resident won Goops' vagina scented candle as a part of an online quiz and later revealed that the same candle exploded in her living room. Read on to know more about the entire incident.

Gwyneth Paltrow's Goops' vagina scented candle bursts into flames

According to a report by Daily Mail, a Kilburn resident from North London, named Jody Thompson took part in an online quiz and won the vagina scented candle, which costs £69. Thompson took to Instagram and posted a picture of 'This Smells Like My Vagina' candle and captioned it, "My prize for winning the @persuasioncomms work Christmas party Popbitch quiz. It smells a bit fusty etc etc. Thanks @austin.jane, it's really made me laugh!" You can see her post here.

But things didn't go for Jody as expected when she lit the wick and a 50 cm flame flew out of the glass jar. The vagina scented candle exploded. Thompson stated that she had never seen anything like it and the whole thing was ablaze and too hot to touch. She added that there was an inferno in the room and they somehow got it under control and threw it out of the door. Jody concluded by saying that the candle could have burned their whole place down and it was scary at that time but it is funny now that Gwyneth's vagina candle exploded in her living room. The London resident even took to Instagram and posted a picture of the burnt 'This smells like my vagina candle'. She added a hilarious caption as well and wrote, "Yeah, thanks Gwynnie, stuff your flaming vagina..." You can see her Instagram post here.

Gwyneth listed the £69 candle, which she had cheekily named 'This Smells Like My Vagina', for sale in her online goop shop last year and revealed that the geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar scented candle, originally started as a joke. The product's description read, "This candle started as a joke between perfumer Douglas Little and GP, the two were working on a fragrance, and Paltrow blurted out, 'Uhhh..this smells like a vagina' but evolved into a funny, gorgeous, sexy, and beautifully unexpected scent."

Image Credits: Gwyneth Paltrow and Jody Thompson Instagram

