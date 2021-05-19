Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop Sued As Man Alleges Brand's 'vagina-scented' Candle "exploded"

Gwyneth Paltrow’s lifestyle brand Goop has found itself in hot water. A Texas-based man has claimed that the company’s famous ‘Smells Like My Vagina’ candle exploded. He has now decided to sue the company regarding the damage caused due to their hit product. Paltrow’s Goop has also issued a statement on this issue and have claimed that they are confident about their product.

Goop gets sued after vagina candle explodes at Texas man’s house

Gwyneth Paltrow’s brand Goop is one of the most famous celebrity owned luxury and lifestyle brand. Paltrow is seen talking about her company and its products from time to time. But now, the company is being sued by a Texas-based man Colby Watson. According to NBC News’ report, Colby has filed a class-action lawsuit against Gwyneth Paltrow’s company alleging that their famous ‘This Smells Like My Vagina’ candle “exploded”.

In his complaint, Watson has allegedly claimed that the candle exploded and was engulfed in “high flames” after it was kept burning for three hours. During this accident, no injuries were caused. The official Goop website from where Watson claimed to have bought candle also comes with a specific set of warnings. Most importantly, “Do not burn for more than two hours at a time”.

Turns out, Watson has accepted that he burnt the candle longer than it was warned on the label and the website. Due to this issue, Goop’s spokesperson issued an official statement to People about this alleged explosion. In the statement, the company has said that they are “confident” about their product and added that Watson’s claim is “frivolous” and an attempt to “secure an outsized payout from a press-heavy product”.

Goop’s statement further stated that they stand behind the brands they carry and the safety of these products that are sold on their website. They further added that Heretic, the company that supplies their hit product have corroborated the “performance and safety” of the product and assured the same through “industry-standard testing”. While Goop has issued this statement, Heretic is yet to comment on the issue. Moreover, Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow is yet to share her personal take on the alleged incident.

IMAGE: GWYNETH PALTROW’S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.