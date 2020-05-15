Gwyneth Paltrow's Shares Pic Of Her Daughter Apple As She Turns 16, Fans Call Them Twins

Iron Man actor Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin turned 16. She took to her Instagram account and shared a few pictures of her daughter sitting on a light coloured sofa. Gwyneth Paltrow has two children with her ex-husband singer Chris Martin. The former pair are parents to Apple Martin, 16 and 14-year-old son Moses.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram is filled with pictures from her daily life, however, she has been quite selective about sharing pictures with her kids. On the occasion of her daughter’s birthday, Gwyneth Paltrow shared a long emotional post on her social media. In the emotional post, Gwyneth Paltrow calls her daughter the ‘light of her heart’. Check out the adorable post from Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s photos

In the picture, Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple Martin is seen sporting white coloured floral mini dress. The teenager is seen sporting long blonde hair, just like her mother. Gwyneth Paltrow shared three picture and while in the first picture, Apple looks at the camera, in the third picture she is seen flashing her sweet smile. She also gives her mon a thumbs up with a bandaged finger.

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Instagram post for her daughter read, "I can’t believe I’m actually writing these words but... happy sweet sixteen my darling girl. You are the light of my heart, you are pure joy. You are wickedly intelligent and you have the best, most dry, most brilliant sense of humor [sic]".

She further added, "I have the best time being your mom. I love our nightly evening chats when I really get to hear what’s on your mind. You work hard to get whatever it is you want to achieve, and you have grit and responsibility in spades. I am so damn lucky to be your mother, you beautiful, kind young woman. Thank you for choosing me. I adore you to the moon and back a zillion times. I’m sorry you are having this particular birthday during these circumstances, but as always with you, you find the best in everything [sic]".

After she shared the pictures of her daughter on her Instagram account, fans couldn’t help but marvel at how similar the mother and daughter duo looked. Hollywood celebrities like Selma Blair, Cameron Diaz and Kate Hudson amongst others wished Gwyneth Paltrow’s daughter Apple on her 16th birthday. The stars also shared sweet words for the teenager on her birthday.

